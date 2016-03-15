Revlon's New Brushes Are Literally the BMWs of the Makeup Aisle

Now here's one way to trick out your beauty stash. Revlon teamed up with BMW Designworks to develop their all-new brush collection, resulting in some seriously luxurious features mirroring those in the 2016 Z4. BMW took the beauty brand's black and red color scheme, but added their own signature touches with the graphic Diamond Grip handles to ease with application, as well as an expensive-looking matte finish.

Revlon's lineup includes brushes for your face, eyes, and lips, all of which are equipped with new patented ExpertFX heads. The makeup artist-approved bristles are easy to clean, and have a crazy-soft texture to ensure your makeup glides on as smoothly as possible—not unlike test-driving BMW's latest model. Find each of the products priced between $9 and $18 individually, or the kits for $19 and $35 a pop at drugstores nationwide right now.