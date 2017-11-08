The Makeup Wipes InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By 

I think of makeup wipes as the damage control of beauty products. On nights when you have an unexpected sleepover, a wipe will prevent the breakout you might get from sleeping in your makeup. If your cat eye is jagged, you can use a wipe to quickly clean up the line. After a sweaty high-intensity workout, they'll make you feel like you actually just washed your face.

While there's no shortage of makeup wipes out there, one pack I constantly return to is Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes ($5; target.com). Why do I stock up on these wipes? Aside from the fact that I can always spot them on my way to the checkout of any drugstore, the under $10 price tag justifies stocking a pack in all of my various bags and desk drawer.

The wipes are soaked with a gentle formula that actually lives up to its promise of sweeping away makeup—even waterproof mascara—dirt, and oil in one go. To really put Neutrogena's wipes to the test, I've used one to remove a hand stamp from a concert I attended, and guess what? It passed.

I used to avoid using wipes in the past because I would usually have to scrub my face (especially around my eye area if I'm wearing eyeliner) to completely remove all traces of makeup, which would leave my sensitive skin feeling tight and stripped of all moisture. The gentle formula that Neutrogena's wipes are soaked with is what's also made them the exception. They're soft enough for temperamental skin, and are a refreshing alternative when going through your entire skincare routine isn't an option.

Consider of a pack of these wipes the only "in case of emergency" beauty product you need.