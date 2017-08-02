 My Little Pony: The Movie Makeup Might Be Better Than Unicorn Makeup 

And you thought the JG Wentworth jingle was impossible to get out of your head! Prepare yourself because you’ll be singing that harmonic My Little Pony theme song in 3, 2, 1.

In news that will delight any child that grew up in the ‘90s and product lover alike, PUR is launching a My Little Pony: The Movie beauty collection, and honestly, we think pony makeup might top uniform makeup.

In case you missed it, those colorful little toy ponies of your childhood have been digitized and will have their very own movie set to release in October, and this line is inspired by the flick.

RELATED: These Foods Are the Best for Glowing Skin

The line will include a face, eye, and lip glow stick, a brush set, glitter lip gloss toppers, and probably most exciting, a 16-shade eyeshadow palette that will retail for $29. The shades are all gloriously named after your fave ponies, like Pinkie Pie, Applejack, and Rainbow Dash. Now that’s magic, kids.

Courtesy

VIDEO: Perms Are Coming Back—but They’re Getting a Modern Makeover.

You can get your hands on the products when they launch on Purcosmetics.com on August 10th, and when they debut in Ulta and Ulta.com on August 19th.

Courtesy

Now back to singing that jingle. Please, we know it’s not out of your head yet.