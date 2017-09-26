6 Lipsticks That Will Instantly Make Your Pout Look Bigger

Fact: we used a certain lip-plumping gloss so often back in high school, even a passing whiff of the stuff reminds us of the intense tingling sensation we used to endure.
Thankfully, things are much easier these days.
Certain finishes and colors alone can instantly create the appearance of bigger lips, without the burn associated with the old-school stuff. Matte formulas—either liquid or traditional—never fail to create a more ample appearance, and as an added bonus, can make the act of over-lining seem more subtle due to the lack of shine. Alternately, creative placement of your favorite gloss has the ability to pull a light trick that gives off a super-plump finish.
Here, we put together a list of six lip colors that can help you fake a bigger pout. Keep scrolling to shop each one now.
-
1. MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo
Nothing commands attention like a bold red lip, and this true crimson by MAC has become a classic for a few reasons, though its ability to impart an ample Jessica Rabbit-esque pout ranks at the top in our book.
MAC | $18
-
2. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick in Pin Up Pink
The contoured wand hugs the shape of your lips, allowing you to easily cheat the edges without appearing too obvious.
Charlotte Tilbury | $34
-
3. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Concentrate this shiny gloss in the center of your top and bottom lips to instantly pump up the volume. Since the color is pretty one-size-fits-all, you can wear it solo, or over your favorite hue.
Fenty Beauty | $18
-
4. NYX Pin-Up Pout Lipstick in Flashy
This rich, sanguine plum makes your lips look as full-bodied as the Merlot it mirrors.
NYX | $6
-
5. NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Get It On
This tawny nude packs serious punch, creating a "your lips but plumper" appearance in just one swipe.
Nars | $26
-
6. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick in Infuse
Consider this attention-grabbing berry a happy medium between dark plum and retro red.
Bite | $24