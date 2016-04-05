Didn't Get the New Kylie Lip Kit Shades? Try These Instead

Kylie Jenner is releasing her lip kits faster than we can keep up. And if you're anything like us, sometimes you get caught up living your life and you realize the new shades have launched about 30 seconds too late, which means they've all been sold out for 29 seconds. Well, fear not, because we found some uh-mazing substitutes for you to bide your time until the next release, which, knowing Kylie, shouldn't be too far off.

1)Lip Kit: 22, Dupe: Ciaté London Liquid Velvet Moisturizing Matte Liquid Lipstick in Risqué

Now, 22 is one of the most unexpected shades of the entire Lip Kit collection. It's not a nude, nor is it a red or a vampy color. It exists in a category of its own, which is probably why it sold out so quickly. This option by Ciaté London has the same burnished, orange-redness to it. Not quite terracotta, but not a super bright tangerine either — just like 22. And the best part about this formulation is that it's moisturizing, which means no flaky patches and no icky tightness either.

$19

2) Lip Kit: Kourt K, Dupe: Kat VonD Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Exorcism

When Kylie gave us a sneak peak at Kourt K, we were instantly in love. It's the perfect vampy lip — not too purple, not too red, just the right balance of aubergine. It'll be gorgeous year round. But, of course, it sold like hot cakes... So what's a girl to do in the meantime? Kat Von D has got you covered in that respect because her longwear liquid lipstick in Exorcism is the perfect moody shade. Oh, and the formulation? It's one of the longest-wearing lippies we've ever swiped. That's saying something.

$20