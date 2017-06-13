Katy Perry Wore Googly Eyes on Her Actual Eyes

Over the weekend a lot of eyes were on Katy Perry as she livestreamed her life on YouTube to promote her new album Witness. Perry wrapped the 96-hour Witness World Wide livestream with a fan concert in L.A. where things got meta.

Yep, those are googly eyes around Perry’s actual eyes. The singer accessorized her signature cat-eye and mauve eyeshadow with googly eyes of various sizes tacked onto the inner and couter corners of her eyes. She paired the eye look with a matte red lip and her tousled bleach blonde pixie cut.

This isn’t the first time the arts and crafts staple has made its way into a celeb’s beauty look. Last year Janelle Monae’s double-bun hairstyle caught our eyes (sorry, had to) when her hairstylist Nikki Nelms put googly eyes all over her updo.

Our eyes are on Perry as we wait to see what look the beauty chameleon—who's worn everything from pink hair to black lipstick—will try next, though maybe the craft aisle at Michael's will help determine that.