Daily Beauty Buzz: Katy Perry's Bold Eyeliner and Lip

Leave it to Katy Perry to break the unwritten rule that you should never wear a bold eye and lip at once. Instead of choosing between a graphic cat eye or classic red lipstick, the singer wore both to an ABC Television press event.

But, Perry's cat eye wasn't a regular cat eye, it was a sparkly one. After drawing a think, graphic black wing, she added silver glitter eyeliner at the center of her eyelid for an unexpected flash of shimmer. We don't know the exact liner the COVERGIRL ambassador used, but try the brand's Intensify Me! Liquid Liner ($9; walgreens.com) for a similar effect. The pen's unique paddle-shaped tip makes it (almost) effortless to draw a clean line.

As for the lip, Perry went with a classic matte red lipstick. When choosing a crimson shade, opt for a formula with staying power to minimize how many touch-ups you'll need to do throughout the day. We love COVERGIRL's Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick in Gell Yes ($6; target.com). Although it's a liquid, this lipstick won't dry up and get flaky with wear.

Perry kept her hair simple by tousling the choppy layers of her platinum pixie for added texture and movement.