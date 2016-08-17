Everything You Need for a J.Lo Level Strobe Game Is in This Palette

If I haven't totally lost you as a result of the perilously cheesy joke I made above, congrats! You're a great person. Plus, you're probably like me and believe that perhaps Jennifer Lopez has it all figured out. I mean, her cheekbones? If there is a woman in the world who has the whole ethereal glow routine down pat, it is none other than Jennifer Lopez. Seriously, just look at her face. LOOK AT IT. She is breathtaking.

So when I get my highlight on, I like to channel her look, as she has clearly mastered it. And when I do that, I've been reaching for one product in particular because it gives me the quickest possible route to a multi-dimensional highlight.

Courtesy

Meet the honest beauty Spotlight + Strobe Kit ($34; honestbeauty.com). LAWD, is this product lush for the price point. Firstly, there are two different cream highlighters that melt into your skin for a divine glow that actually looks like light just hitting your face in a heavenly way.

Then, there is also a powder highlight, which adds some extra oomph. On the box, there are instructions on where to place each shade, and if you follow that formulation, you literally are dousing your face in the most flattering shades of light reflection possible. It's beyond and makes strobing (highlighting on steroids) super non-threatening. What isn't to like?