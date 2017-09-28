The Best Liquid Eyeliners, According to Pro Makeup Artists

It’s true that "practice makes perfect" when it comes to drawing on even cat-eye wings, sure. But, not to cut corners, you can get there even faster when you’re using a quality liquid eyeliner pencil. Plus, it’ll save you from emptying out your bottle of eye makeup remover and going through a Costco-sized bundle of cotton pads in one night.

So when it comes time for shopping suggestions, who is there to ask other than pros who have mastered the feline flick time and time again? We quizzed the best of the best to find out exactly what makes a great liquid eyeliner, and the results are in.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From felt-tipped pens to quick dry formulas, these four beauty innovations below have the MUA stamp of approval.

VIDEO: 5 of the Most Expensive Facials