The Best Liquid Eyeliners, According to Pro Makeup Artists

It’s true that "practice makes perfect" when it comes to drawing on even cat-eye wings, sure. But, not to cut corners, you can get there even faster when you’re using a quality liquid eyeliner pencil. Plus, it’ll save you from emptying out your bottle of eye makeup remover and going through a Costco-sized bundle of cotton pads in one night.
So when it comes time for shopping suggestions, who is there to ask other than pros who have mastered the feline flick time and time again? We quizzed the best of the best to find out exactly what makes a great liquid eyeliner, and the results are in.
From felt-tipped pens to quick dry formulas, these four beauty innovations below have the MUA stamp of approval.
1. Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er Precision Pen Liquid Eyeliner
"Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc'er is my favorite for cat eyes. It has a precision tip that glides and doesn't skip. It's the shiniest and deepest of any black liners and super easy to use even for those scared of liquid liners," says Sarah Tanno, a celebrity makeup artist who calls the great Lady Gaga one of her clients.
Marc Jacobs Beauty | $30
2. SURRATT BEAUTY Auto-Graphique Eyeliner
"Troy Surratt has an amazing eyeliner that is super easy to use and the formula stays put!" says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, a pro who works with stars like Kaley Cuoco and Rashida Jones.
Surratt Beauty | $42
3. STILA Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
"I love this one in particular because you can create a line as thin and precise or as thick and dramatic as needed. The formula dries so quickly, and I've never experienced any running or smudging with these. They also come in a bunch of fun colors as well!" says editorial and celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli.
Stila | $22
4. KAT VON D Tattoo Liner
"I love the Kat Von D Tattoo Eyeliner because the tip is pretty sharp and you can produce a precise feline effect, whether you prefer a thin or a thicker effect. And once it's on, it stays in place all day," says celebrity makeup artist Niki M'nray.
Kat Von D | $20