These Crayon Concealers Would Have Helped You Ace Art Class

When it comes to applying concealer, it’s not that different than working on a painting. Once you cover your canvas, some spots need a second coat. While most kids looked forward to finger-painting day at school, I dreaded it because no matter how hard I tried, I always ended up with splatters in my hair and on my clothes. So, I take the same approach to my makeup as I did to my elementary school art class: Opt out of painting, and reach for the crayons. Along with making it easy to do mess-free touch-ups on the go, concealer crayons also take the guesswork out of application—simply swipe the stick on trouble areas and blend away with your fingertips.

From Maybelline’s radiant-finish formula to Josie Maran’s hydrating argan oil blend, Crayola has nothing on these eight crayon concealers. We’ve rounded up our favorites for hiding blemishes, dark circles, and spots.