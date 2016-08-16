What Happened to Amber from Clueless? Elisa Donovan Is Still Your Hair Crush

When it comes to chick flicks, Clueless easily tops the list. Everyone gushes over Cher and Dionne, but there's another character who deserves equal praise. Would the movie (and ABC's subsequent TV series) have been the same without Amber? As if!

The red-headed mean girl not only added drama to the mix, but she brought some serious style. She wasn't actually a Monet, as Cher suggested. Instead, she rocked red lipstick, chokers, and funky head pieces (hats, feathery headbands, etc.) like no other. Her blunt red bob with the perfect flip at the ends will go down in '90s movie history.

{C}&amp;amp;amp;lt;!--{cke_protected}{C}%3C!%2D%2D%20iframe%20%2D%2D%3E--&amp;amp;amp;gt;

By now, you must be wondering: What is Amber from Clueless up to today? Let's catch up on what actress Elisa Donovan has done since the movie that provided us with some of our favorite beauty quotes of all time.

"Did I stumble into some bad lighting?" Ahhhhh, love it.

She's taken on a major new role! She's the mom to a daughter named Scarlett. She also wrote a parenting blog series on People's website. And don't worry, Donovan is still on-screen, too. She's appeared in everything from Melissa & Joey (with her old Sabrina co-star, Melissa Joan Hart) to NBC's digital series In Gayle We Trust.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty

RELATED: See Cher's Most Memorable Outfits From Clueless!

The best part is that she's still got those fiery locks. But luckily, she ditched the frosty and shimmery green eyeshadow of her youth (click here to relive those glory days). Now, her makeup is much more effortless and fresh.

Plus, the news just gets better: She got together with the Clueless cast for the L.A. Film Festival in 2014. Alicia Silverstone (Cher) and Stacey Dash (Dionne) attended as well.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

​

No, you're not totally buggin'—they really have not aged a bit. The directors should make a sequel ASAP.

Araya Diaz/WireImage

You know you'd pay to see the adventures of Cher, Dionne, and Amber 20 years later.