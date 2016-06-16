4 Moisturizers So Glowy, You Won’t Need Highlighter

There's something about glowy skin that just feels right for summer. But with rooftop parties and backyard BBQs beckoning, who wants to commit to a 10-step strobing routine? Instead, get your glow on with these moisturizers. Each formula not only hydrates (without feeling sticky), but leaves skin with a natural-looking sheen.
-
1. Best For Anti-Aging
You have La Mer's signature algae-based Miracle Broth to thank for the anti-aging prowess of The Perfecting Treatment. The same actives also soothe redness instantly.
La Mer | $240
-
2. Best For Sun Protection
If you can only manage one step in the morning, this sunscreen-infused blend is your best bet. Rodial's Stem Cell Superfood Day Cream protects from rays with SPF 15, while upping your own glow factor with natural reflective particles.
Rodial | $62
-
3. Best For Brightening
GlamGlow's GlowStarter illuminates skin in seconds by way of tiny bits of shimmering mica. With continued use, it also treats dark spots via gold root, which contains high levels of brightening antioxidants called flavonoids.
Glamglow | $49
-
4. Best For Blurring
A blend of silicones gives YSL's Instant Moisture Glow the same slip as a primer, while delicately filling in fine lines and boosting luminosity.
YSL | $40