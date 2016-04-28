Day Made: NYX Is Expanding the Liquid Lip Suede Line

Including cotton candy shades just in time for summer.
Your favorite drugstore makeup brand NYX has news good enough to carry you through the rest of your workweek — a 12-shade expansion of their Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick line. NYX shared the news on their Instagram and although scant on the details we see at least like five shades we want to get our hands on (especially that cotton candy blue).
RELATED: Get Ready For a Kylie Lip Kit Restock!
RELATED: Shu Uemura's New Lip Balms Will Literally Make Your Lips Glow
If there's anything NYX is really amazing at, it's lip products — don't even get me started on their Soft Matte Lip Cream. Although there's no information on the release date, we do know that they'll be retailing at $6.99, which honestly might justify getting all 12 shades. There are ten visible shades in the photo, and we're guessing the last two are just as swoon-worthy. Time to get excited!