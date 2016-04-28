Day Made: NYX Is Expanding the Liquid Lip Suede Line

Your favorite drugstore makeup brand NYX has news good enough to carry you through the rest of your workweek — a 12-shade expansion of their Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick line. NYX shared the news on their Instagram and although scant on the details we see at least like five shades we want to get our hands on (especially that cotton candy blue).

RELATED: Get Ready For a Kylie Lip Kit Restock!

12 new shades are about to 🍋drop! (See what we did there?) That’s right, we’ve got new shades of the Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick line coming soon. We'll announce it on the gram but stay on the look out on our site. Double tap if today got 12x better. 😏 || #nyxcosmetics #nyxreveal A photo posted by NYX Cosmetics (@nyxcosmetics) on Apr 27, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT

RELATED: Shu Uemura's New Lip Balms Will Literally Make Your Lips Glow

If there's anything NYX is really amazing at, it's lip products — don't even get me started on their Soft Matte Lip Cream. Although there's no information on the release date, we do know that they'll be retailing at $6.99, which honestly might justify getting all 12 shades. There are ten visible shades in the photo, and we're guessing the last two are just as swoon-worthy. Time to get excited!