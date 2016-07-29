You’ll Probably Want to Eat Lano’s New Lip Balm—It Smells That Good

I love me a good lip balm. As an avid lipstick wearer, I feel the need to use a lot of lip balm to ensure that my lips are smooth, perky, and pouty. Lano Lips Original 101 Ointment happens to be one of my all-time favorites. Swipe a generous layer on before bed and then wake up with perfectly comfortable and moisturized lips. But lately, my love for the OG 101 Ointment has been displaced for the very exciting new release from Lano. That would be Lano Lips 101 Ointment Strawberry.

It is delicious and lip-smacking good. For more on why it's awesome sauce, we heard from Kirsten Carriol, the founder of Lano.

What It's Called:

Lano Lips 101 Ointment Strawberry

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A Black Tap milkshake (without the calories)... $13.50; utla.com

What Makes It Special:

It lasts ALL NIGHT. If you put it on when you go to bed at night, we 100 percent promise it will still be there in the morning working its magic. Also, it’s 100 percent natural, vegetarian, and free from petroleum and wax.

Who’s It For?

Anyone and everyone!

When to Use It:

Use it to treat dry lips, skin patches, “chicken elbows,” and as a cuticle refresher. It retains all the 101 uses that are in Lano’s Original 101 Ointment.

What It Feels Like:

Super hydrating and moisturizing

What It Smells Like:

It smells delicious—just like strawberries!

What the Internet Is Saying:

What the Experts Are Saying:

“Our Lano Lips 101 Ointment Strawberry contains real strawberry (as in from a strawberry patch, not a lab jar), which means it contains natural AHA’s to help renew the skin. We only use three ingredients to make it—our ultra pure grade lanolin, vitamin E, and strawberry extract—which is why I call it my ‘little tube of magic’!” notes Kirsten Carriol, Founder of Lano.​