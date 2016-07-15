Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reveals His Favorite Products at $10 and Under

You don't have to make that Kardashian money to recreate their signature contour. This week on Kim Kardashian's website and app, the star spoke to her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who revealed a few of his favorite Kim-approved items you can pick up at the drugstore. "I am a major makeup junkie, obvs, and the drugstore has so many great products," she writes. The whole "great minds think alike" phrase definitely holds true here, considering that a few of Tejada's picks overlap with some of our own. That L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara, for example, has been a repeat winner in our Best Beauty Buys for 4 years and counting. Shop Tejada's full list below!