InStyle Staffers Try Out Spring's Pink Monochromatic Makeup Trend

Pink is at a peak moment. Millennials have a very specific shade of color they call their own. It’s showing up on the eyelids of Hollywood’s best, from Lily Collins to Emma Stone. But one of pink's greatest accomplishments so far? It's by far the shining star of the monochromatic makeup trend, and with its wide range of hues, it's flattering on every skin tone.
After weeks and weeks of liking every pic we've seen on Instagram, we decided to give it the InStyle editor test in real life. Keep scrolling to find out exactly what we wore and how we felt about it.
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Alba Play Never Have I Ever
-
Erin, Wearing Watermelon Pink
"Whenever I wear blush, I always struggle to find a lip shade that complements, but doesn’t compete with flushed cheeks," explains beauty writer, Erin. "The monochromatic trend solves this dilemma." To pick out the best hue for her fair skin, we chatted with celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin who suggested products in the watermelon-pink family.
"The shades added subtle color to complexion that didn’t look like too much for day, and could be built up for more intensity at night. I loved the cream blush because it melted right into my skin and blended seamlessly. As for the lip, the shade goes on clear but adjusts to your body’s chemistry, so I had a color that was unique and complimentary to me. I dabbed a bit of the blush over top to make it an exact match."
Erin is wearing Cle de Peau Cream Blush in 2 Pale Fig ($60; nordstrom.com) and IPKN Twinkle Lips Glow Color in Glow Pink ($18; nordstrom.com).
-
Marianne, Wearing Bubblegum Pink
"I’m normally such a 50 shades of nude gal, so Bobbi Brown’s bubblegum pink hue was uncharted territory for me," says associate beauty editor, Marianne. "The color was definitely dramatic, but since it was on the warmer side, it didn’t look too harsh against my complexion, especially after a swipe of blush on my cheeks. I love how the two colors complemented each other without being too matchy-matchy. Not to mention, the lipgloss-like texture of the Bobbi Brown Art Stick."
Marianne is wearing Guerlain’s Meteorites Happy Glow Blush ($54; sephora.com) and Bobbi Brown Art Stick in Azalea ($28; sephora.com).
-
Teonna, Wearing Pink Plum
"I am here for the pink-on-pink trend," says operations assistant, Teonna. "It reminds me youthful, rosy flush cheeks after spending a day out in the cold—so girly when paired with the right shade of pink lipstick."
Teonna stuck to an opaque lipstick paired with a darker plum baked blush, which was formulated with swirls of iridescence.
Martin says that plum-pink shades are particularly flattering on darker skin tones. "Applying the blush draped high on the cheek adds a fashion element without looking camp with the matching lip," he says. One of his go-to lippie picks? Kevyn Aucoin Lipstick in Wild Orchid ($35; sephora.com).
Teonna is wearing Lorac Alter Ego Lipstick in Daydreamer ($18; ulta.com) and Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush in Iridescent Flash.
-
Victoria, Wearing Rose Pink
"Pink lipstick is my go-to product, so I'm particularly psyched about this monochromatic trend," says digital beauty editor, Victoria. "Daniel Martin told us that a rose petal pink would be the most flattering for my skin tone, so I played it up big time on the apples of my cheeks. I was worried that it would look to matchy-matchy with a pink lip tint, but it honestly pulled the entire look together in a really fresh, youthful way"
Victoria is wearing Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint in Very Sweet ($36; sephora.com) and MAC Liptensity Lipstick in Medium Rare ($21; nordstrom.com).