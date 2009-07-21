Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:15 PM
How to Get the '80s Look Now
-
1. The Look: Full-Face MakeupPlaying up the eyes, lips and cheeks is pure '80s excess. Dynasty, anyone?
-
2. Do It Yourself1. Makeup artist Genevieve Herr, who created Liv Tyler's look, says to rim eyes with plum eyeliner and smudge with a soft brush to diffuse the lines. Try Bare Escentuals Buxom Big amp Healthy Insider eyeliner in Amethyst.
2. Sweep steel blue shadow over the lids and blend lavender shadow from the inner corner to the center of the eye on the top and bottom. Check out Givenchy Prismissime palette in Poetique Blue.
3. A peach blush like Yves Saint Laurent cream blush in Velvety Peach gives cheeks a dewy flush. "Dot it over the apples and slightly up, toward the temples," says Herr.
4. Since pink or red lips look dated with blue shadow, Herr prefers a berry lip stain. Try Laura Mercier lip stain in Mulberry. "Press it on with your fingertip to get a natural finish," she says.
-
3. The Look: Punk Eyes and Neon Lips
The high-wattage look is artfully distressed and perfect for clubbing.
-
4. Do It Yourself
1. "Fuchsia lip liner gives the look all-night staying power," says Taylor Momsen's makeup artist, Eric Polito. Trace lips with a product like Nars lip liner pencil in Funny Face, then use the side of the pencil to fill lips in.
2. Slick on a glossy neon lipstick such as Make Up For Ever lipstick in No. 411.
3. Skim a creamy black pencil along the upper and lower lash lines, and smudge with your fingertip-Stila Kajal eyeliner in Onyx works well. Finish with black mascara on the upper and lower lashes.
-
5. The Look: Partially-Shaved Hair
Show off your fearless personality with a strategically placed fade.
-
6. Do It Yourself
1. To style your edgy 'do (buzzed on the side and long layers on the top), "blow-dry hair straight up in the air and lightly spritz with a hairspray such as Motions at Home Light Hold Working Spritz," says Rihanna's hairstylist, Ursula Stephen.
2. Separate hair into sections and flat-iron in an upward, vertical motion to keep the volume and add shine. Try the Conair Mini Pro Ceramic Straightener.
3. Work a bit of soft hold pomade such as CHI Pliable Polish into the hair, "separating the sections to make it look piecey and wild," says Stephen.
-
7. The Look: Elongated Eye Shadow
Unless you're a supermodel-or David Bowie-opt for a neutral palette when rocking this angular look.
-
8. Do It Yourself
1. Use a stiff angled brush and dark brown shadow such as L'Oreal Paris Hip concentrated shadow duo in Saucy to build an elongated wing from the lash line to just above the brow bone; buff the edges with a softer domed brush and lighter copper shadow.
2. Apply gold liner like Shu Uemura Painting liner in G gold to the inner corners in a sideways v shape. Curl lashes and sweep on two hefty coats of black mascara.
3. A sheer bronze gloss feels "younger and fresher than lipstick," says Tyra Banks's makeup artist, Sam Fine. Try Kissable Couture Lip Gloss in Exposed.
Get $2 off InStyle Makeover, on newsstands now!
1 of 8
The Look: Full-Face Makeup
Playing up the eyes, lips and cheeks is pure '80s excess. Dynasty, anyone?
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Padma Lakshmi Says This Is the Best Eye Makeup Shade for Dark Skin Tones
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:45 PM
The Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Work, According to Beauty Pros
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Cate Blanchett Reveals She Got a Foreskin Facial with Sandra Bullock
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:15 AM
3 Ways to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes After Crying
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Angelina Jolie Once Colored Her Hair with a Sharpie
Mar 14, 2018 @ 2:15 PM