1. To style your edgy 'do (buzzed on the side and long layers on the top), "blow-dry hair straight up in the air and lightly spritz with a hairspray such as Motions at Home Light Hold Working Spritz," says Rihanna's hairstylist, Ursula Stephen.

2. Separate hair into sections and flat-iron in an upward, vertical motion to keep the volume and add shine. Try the Conair Mini Pro Ceramic Straightener.

3. Work a bit of soft hold pomade such as CHI Pliable Polish into the hair, "separating the sections to make it look piecey and wild," says Stephen.