Thanks to its gorgeous Vermont location, Stowe is perfect for a ski getaway, and what better way to end a day in the mountains than at the spa? The S'more Fun Package allows you to spend the morning skiing with a private guide, then wind down with a spa treatment and a private dinner and gourmet s'mores served in your residence. And your family can get in on the fun too! Stowe also has exciting activities like zip-lining, a dog-sledding tour, and a campfire cookout to allow your kids to get in touch with nature.For more information, visit stowemountainlodge.com