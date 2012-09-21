Feb 23, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Fitness Retreats
-
1. Fitness Retreats
Even though summer is now a distant memory, your bikini bod doesn't have to go by the wayside. We've combed through the best health and wellness retreats and chose our favorite programs that will ensure rewarding results. Carefully curated, each escape is jam-packed with fitness activities, healthy meals, and relaxing wellness sessions. Whether you're only able to escape for the weekend or are looking to rack up on your miles, there is something for everyone. Click through the gallery to see our picks!
-
2. The Ranch at Live Oak MalibuPatrick Dempsey teamed up with pro-cyclist Tom Danielson to develop a week-long cycling retreat for 16 guests in sunny Malibu, CA. Guests will indulge in daily rides, massages, fitness, and nutrition consultation, as well as healthy meals at this all-inclusive getaway. Six days of high-impact exercise inspired by Dr. McDreamy? Wishes do come true!
For more information, visit theranchmalibu.com.
-
3. Key Biscayne at The Ritz Carlton
The moon determines the ebb and flow of the tides, but with the help of Key Biscayne's Full Moon Spin Series it can also play a part in tightening and toning your muscles. For one night each month, the resort holds a spin class under the stars, which begins while the sun sets, and intensifies as the moon rises. Key Biscayne also holds more moon-inspired classes based on the lunar cycle. It's one small step to the bike-but one giant leap for your core.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com.
-
4. Stowe Mountain LodgeThanks to its gorgeous Vermont location, Stowe is perfect for a ski getaway, and what better way to end a day in the mountains than at the spa? The S'more Fun Package allows you to spend the morning skiing with a private guide, then wind down with a spa treatment and a private dinner and gourmet s'mores served in your residence. And your family can get in on the fun too! Stowe also has exciting activities like zip-lining, a dog-sledding tour, and a campfire cookout to allow your kids to get in touch with nature.
For more information, visit stowemountainlodge.com.
-
5. Turtle Bay Resort
Your dream of riding horses along the beach in Hawaii is about to come true! Journey through the resort's 840 acres on horseback with the three-night Unwind With Equine program, which boasts luxe spa treatments and relaxing yoga classes in addition to the equestrian activities. Guests will visit the stables to attend an introductory grooming course, and will be provided with a video camera to document the experience.
For more information, visit turtlebayresort.com.
-
6. Azul Beach Hotel by Karisma
Bring the family along to this fun-filled retreat! Located in sunny Cancun, the Azul Beach Hotel offers a hybrid yoga and jogging program designed especially for mothers-complete with jogging strollers to keep the little one in tow. You can also participate in bike rides, aqua aerobics classes, and daily yoga exercises on the beach.
For more information, visit karismahotels.com.
-
7. Menla Mountain Annual New Year's Yoga and Meditation RetreatReady to reach enlightenment? Look no further than the Catskills! With the guidance of yoga, meditation, and Buddhist teachings, set your intentions for 2014 at the Tibet House's Menla Mountain Retreat. The annual retreat allows guests to depart from the hustle and bustle of city life and begin again in a spiritual sanctuary.
For more information, visit menlamountain.org.
-
8. Women's Quest Retreats
Imagine waking up at the foot of a mountain, or maybe under a palm tree on the beach. Women's Quest Retreats will take you all over the world. From cycling in California to surfing Costa Rica, these adventures are jam packed with activities that will surely get you on your feet.
For more information, visit womensquest.com
-
9. The Island Experience
Just off the coast of Brazil, this seven-day adventure program is designed to challenge and revitalize the body and mind. Days are filled with a mix of outdoor activities-including hiking, kayaking and snorkeling-and are book-ended with restorative yoga. Living up to its name, at The Island Experience, guests unwind by sharing guilt-free meals while watching the sunset.
For more information, visit theislandexperience.com.
-
10. Physique 57 Ocean Club Retreat
Transform your body at this four-night retreat on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Packed with a rich roster of additional activities, Physique 57 Ocean Club Retreat offers a reinvigorating experience while soaking in the beauty the turquoise waters. Two intensive interval training classes per day on the beachfront pavilion will not only chisel your waist, but also refresh your mind.
For more information, visit oneandonlyresorts.com.
-
11. Miraval Journeys
Jump on board and travel to some of the world's most exclusive spots with this private adventure tour. From the mountains of Morocco to the Croatian coastline, Miraval Journeys is perfect for those who want to explore fascinating places while stimulating their mind and body with a daily yoga and meditation routine.
For more information, visit oneandonlyresorts.com.
1 of 11
Fitness Retreats
Even though summer is now a distant memory, your bikini bod doesn't have to go by the wayside. We've combed through the best health and wellness retreats and chose our favorite programs that will ensure rewarding results. Carefully curated, each escape is jam-packed with fitness activities, healthy meals, and relaxing wellness sessions. Whether you're only able to escape for the weekend or are looking to rack up on your miles, there is something for everyone. Click through the gallery to see our picks!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 23, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Life Event Made Busy Philipps Stop Chasing Skinny and Start Getting Healthy
Feb 9, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
This Might Be the Cheapest Way to Whiten Your Teeth Ever
Feb 7, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Should You Be Taking a Vaginal Probiotic?
Feb 3, 2018 @ 8:30 AM
The Mindful Eating Hack That Helped Me Stop Obsessing About Food
Jan 27, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Iskra Lawrence Posted a Powerful Before-and-After to Show How Her Body Has Transformed
Jan 25, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Kourtney Kardashian Drinks Collagen, So I Decided to Try It, Too
Jan 21, 2018 @ 4:00 PM