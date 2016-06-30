Chloë Grace Moretz Has Zero Tolerance for Body Shamers

Having grown up in the entertainment industry, Chloë Grace Moretz has plenty of experience with critics, but she isn't about to sit idly by and accept hateful body shamers who hide behind their social media accounts and spew negativity.

Moretz recently got fired up on Twitter after reading a slew of mean comments. The actress wants everyone to think before they post, because whether the rudeness is aimed at a celebrity or an actual acquaintance, these words hurt and no one is immune to them.

When will people hiding behind computer screens get tired of calling someone "fat" or "masculine" - — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 28, 2016

- does it make you feel good typing your hateful comments ? Does it fulfill you in some dark way? - — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 28, 2016

- sit back before you fire away commenting ignorant things and imagine the real HUMAN BEING you are commenting about — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 28, 2016

- he or she is a PERSON, with feelings and thoughts and a life that you are affecting so negatively — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 28, 2016

- I've spent my whole life in front of cameras growing up with miscellaneous people judging and critiquing every little thing about myself — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 28, 2016

- and it's time we all stop hiding behind keyboards pretending we know even the smallest thing about the people we judge — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 28, 2016

Moretz then finished off her rant with a good old-fashioned plug for tacos...as one does.

That's all - have a nice taco Tuesday guys — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) June 28, 2016

In all seriousness, we love that she's not afraid to speak her mind in terms of telling haters exactly where to go. Will she actually get through to any of them? If even one body shamer rethinks their negative comments, then we consider that a success. You can't change the landscape of social media in a day, but if we band together, we can make it a better place for everyone.