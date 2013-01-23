Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Hairstyles That Defined an Era
Hairstyles That Defined an Era
A telltale way to figure out when an old picture was taken? The hair! Hair trends have the amazing ability to rekindle memories of years past, while sometimes prompting the thought "What was I thinking?" upon glancing at an old yearbook photo. The styles worn by Cher, Jennifer Aniston, Farrah Fawcett, and Priscilla Presley were considered cutting-edge at the times they debuted and became definitive markers of each distinct era. Click through our gallery to take a retrospective look at the "it" hairstyles of years past!
2. Louise Brooks's A-Line Bob
So long, long strands! Prior to the 1920s, lengthy hairstyles were the standard, but Louise Brooks's graphic bob with clean bangs changed that, inspiring women everywhere to make the cut.
3. Vivien Leigh's Scarlett Half-Updo
While a love story with Clark Gable was a pipe dream for most, women in the late '30s and early '40s channeled their inner Vivien Leigh with rolled half-updos reminiscent of the star's iconic Scarlett O'Hara hairstyle.
4. Rita Hayworth's Glamorous Waves
Usually when "Old Hollywood glamour" is used as style inspiration, the coiff of choice is similar to the Rita Hayworth's defined loose curls. The star's cascading texture made waves in the beauty world throughout the '40s and '50s, and has recently experienced a revival with the celebrities of today.
5. Audrey Hepburn's Short Bangs
Hairstyles in the 1950s and 1960s veered between the flip, structured curls, the beehive, and everything in between. The one constant element? The short, above-the-brow fringe famously worn by Audrey Hepburn.
6. Twiggy's Clean Pixie
Twiggy's gamine crop was a game-changer for the early '60s. Women chopped their lengthy strands to mirror the model's ultra-short pixie, which became even more coveted with the rise of mod-inspired trends.
7. Priscilla Presley's Bouffant
Women in the late '60s and early '70s couldn't take their eyes off of Elvis's showstopping dance moves, or Priscilla's voluminous coiff.
8. Cher's Ultra-Straight Strands
If we could turn back time, we'd certainly be rocking Cher's '70s-era pin-straight blowout.
9. Farrah Fawcett's Tousled Flip
Next to pet rocks and lava lamps, Farrah Fawcett's pin-up poster was a staple in the rooms of men and boys in the late '70s, but women of the time were also inspired, tacking up her feathered waves in salons for their hairstylists to recreate.
10. LAUREN HUTTON'S VOLUMINOUS WAVES
Along with her stunning looks and trademark smile, full, bouncy waves became a staple of Lauren Hutton's in the mid-70s.
11. Sarah Jessica Parker's Mega Curls
When it came to hair in the '80s, bigger was always better! Long before Sarah Jessica Parker's role as the chic Carrie Bradshaw, the star went for volumized ringlets with a mini-poof.
12. "The Rachel"
It's the haircut that launched a thousand snips! In the '90s, Jennifer Aniston's iconic "Rachel" cut almost became more popular than the multi-season Friends series that showcased the look. Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan, who still styles her covetable strands today, looked to Ann-Margaret for inspiration when creating the style.
13. Meg Ryan's Highlighted Shag
Perhaps an evolved version of "The Rachel," women in the early to mid-aughts sported shaggy layers with pale highlights a la Meg Ryan. Ryan's famed cut was the work of celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger, who created the look with well-placed razored layers.
14. Which Hairstyle Defines Our Era?
We're only a few years into the '10s, but judging by your most-popular picks from our Hollywood Makeover Tool, Keira Knightley's bob, Connie Britton's strawberry blond waves, Miley Cyrus's pixie, and Carly Rae Jepsen's blunt bangs are all top contenders for the must-have hairstyle of today. Which of these styles represents our own era? Tell us what you think!
