A telltale way to figure out when an old picture was taken? The hair! Hair trends have the amazing ability to rekindle memories of years past, while sometimes prompting the thought "What was I thinking?" upon glancing at an old yearbook photo. The styles worn by Cher, Jennifer Aniston, Farrah Fawcett, and Priscilla Presley were considered cutting-edge at the times they debuted and became definitive markers of each distinct era. Click through our gallery to take a retrospective look at the "it" hairstyles of years past!