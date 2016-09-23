Gigi Hadid Rocked Micro-Bangs? Yes, That Happened!

Oh, the fashion week beauty shockers are far from over, and Gigi Hadid just proved it with a drastic hair makeover that is probably even more surprising than that time she swapped hair colors with Kendall Jenner. No joke.

By now, you might have seen pics of the Moschino runway show, where models were dressed like actual paper dolls and vintage Barbies. And on top of all that glam was Gigi Hadid rocking a super short curly bob with micro-bangs. And just like that time she worked a sleek bob on the red carpet and totally faked everyone out for a hot second, we can assume this is a wig.

Maybe it's the fact that Gigi can make anything look chic, but right now we're seriously considering paying a visit to the hair salon this weekend and getting us some paper doll-inspired bangs.

Add to that Hadid's *perfect* brows, classic cat eye, and endless, fluttery lashes, and this vintage beauty moment is a total bella donna win.

@moschino paper doll 👭👭 Love always @itsjeremyscott @carlynecerfdedudzeele thank you for having me open your epic show tonight! 👠 #mfw A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 22, 2016 at 4:30pm PDT

Speaking of Bella (come on, you saw that pun coming), Gigi's sister also walked the Moschino show sporting the same retro wig, but obviously in its brunette version.

@Moschino! Thank you @itsjeremyscott @carlynecerfdedudzeele @samuel_ellis @pg_dmcasting 💋💋💋 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Sep 22, 2016 at 4:27pm PDT

And think, Paris Fashion Week (and the inevitable beauty surprises that will come with it) hasn't even started yet.