FKA Twigs Is Launching Her First Fragrance 

FKA Twigs is known for her non-conformity when it comes to her image and her music — and now, she's taking it to the beatuy world with the launch of her first fragrance. According to WWD, FKA Twigs is working on her fragrance with House of Matriarch, a niche perfumer you can find in department stores.

Apparently Christi Meshell, founder of the House of Matriarch, created a custom perfume for FKA Twigs a couple of years ago and will be working with FKA Twigs on this upcoming perfume.

Fitting for the artist, the perfume will not be available in any stores or anywhere other than her personal website (no samples, guys). There's no information on the smell of the fragrance itself, a release date, or price point yet, but we'll report back as soon as we hear anything, obvi.

