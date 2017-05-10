9 Fragrances That Smell Clean for Sweaty Summer Days

We've all been there on hot summer days: Even though we've showered and applied clinical strength deodorant, we end up a sweaty, mess before making it to work or our weekend brunch plans.
When the humidity is at an all-time high, you'll take every extra measure to feel (and smell) cool and refreshed. Along with reapplying deodorant, a hydrating facial mist, and chugging a water bottle, an extra spritz or two of perfume won't hurt either.
That being said, the musky, spicy scents that you favor during cooler months in the year probably feel too heavy in the heat, and florals, sticky and sweet. Instead, reach for a bottle with crisp, light notes that will help you feel fresh and clean.
We've rounded up our favorite clean fragrances to refresh yourself during summer's heatwaves.
1. Demeter Linen Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray
Crisp and delicate, you can always count on Demeter for its literal interpretations of scent. Spritz this one on to feel like you just put on a fresh-from-the-dryer shirt.
Demeter | $17
2. Byredo Blanche Eau De AParfum
Whether you want to beat the heat or freshen up after a tough workout, Byredo's white rose, neroli, and blonde woods scent will get the job done.
Byredo | $150
3. Philosophy Pure Grace Fragrance
This simple soap-and-water scent is just the trick you need for cooling down on a steamy afternoon. That is, if the soap was handmade in France with bergamot, water lily, and cool greens, and the water came from a babbling brook.
Philosophy | $48
4. Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning
Laying in bed with clean, crisp cotton sheets is bliss, so when you're running late to work during a summer heatwave, Margiela's lazy morning-inspired scent will keep you calm, and from smelling like you just ran 10 city blocks.
Maison Margiela | $126
5. Clean Warm Cotton Eau De Parfum
With "clean" and "cotton" in its name, this fragrance can do you no wrong. Lemon, orange, sheer woods, and musk notes will keep you smelling sweet, but fresh.
Clean | $40
6. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
Woodsy notes aren't known for evoking a light and airy feeling, but the mix of sage , ambrette seeds, and sea salt in this Jo Malone scent feels fresh instead of heavy.
Jo Malone London | $130
7. Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi Acqua Eau De Toilette
No paid time off this summer? Consider Tom Ford's blend of shisho leaf, jasmine, and lemon basil notes the next best thing to actually escaping the humidty. As a nod the the Almafi coast, the scent instantly makes you feel like you're seaside breathing in the region's salty ocean air and night-blooming flowers.
Tom Ford | $152
8. Fresh Life Eau De Parfum
Inspired by a morning countryside stroll, this scent with notes of sparkling moss, vanilla grass, cucumbers, and grapefruit is a refreshing departure from your steamy subway or bus ride to work.
Fresh | $50
9. Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day Eau De Parfum
This fragrance has bottled up that post-downpour moment when the humidity has lifted and the city streets smell fresh and less like melting trash.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby | $95