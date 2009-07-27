Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Find Your Signature Beauty Style
-
1. The BombshellSTAR BOMBSHELLS Megan Fox, Scarlett Johansson
BEAUTY MANTRA Pile on the va-va-va-voom to draw some serious stares
WOULDN'T BE CAUGHT DEAD WITHOUT Dagger-heel stilettos
FAVORITE WAY TO UNWIND Lingerie shopping at Agent Provocateur
MAKEUP MUST-HAVE False lashes
Click through to shop the look!
-
2. On Your LipsA rich crimson is your not-so-secret weapon.
Dolce & Gabbana Classic Cream lipstick in Devil, $30; visit saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
-
3. Over Your LidsYour ideal lashes: long, dark and flirty.
Shu Uemura Smoky Layers lashes, $28; shuuemura-usa.com.
-
4. On Your NailsPaint two coats on almond-shaped tips, and your every hand gesture will set hearts racing.
Dolce & Gabbana Intense nail lacquer in red, $20; visit saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
-
5. Your Makeup BagThe black ruffle lends just the right amount of kitsch.
Felix Rey nylon Vernis case, $88; visit felixrey.com for stores.
-
6. In Your HandbagWith this art deco-inspired compact, there’s no need to excuse yourself for touch-ups.
Glamrock enamel and rhinestone compact, $38; zitomer.com.
-
7. In Your HandbagBecause sensible necklines are a snooze.
Hollywood fashion tape, $9; cvs.com.
-
8. The ClassicSTAR CLASSICS Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow
BEAUTY MANTRA Stick with what works
WOULDN'T BE CAUGHT DEAD WITHOUT A fresh manicure
FAVORITE WAY TO UNWIND An hour-long deep tissue massage followed by a professional blowout
MAKEUP MUST-HAVE Neutral eye shadow
Click through to shop the look!
-
9. On Your LipsBeige is anything but blah in this white gold-tone case.
Guerlain Rouge G de Guerlain lipstick compact in Guerlinade, $45; fragrancex.com.
-
10. Over Your LidsA wardrobe of shadows as reliable as your (many) button-downs.
Kevyn Aucoin The Essential Eye Shadow Set in Palette No. 1, $55; beauty.com.
-
11. On Your Pulse PointsWith notes of bergamot, rose and jasmine, it’s impeccable taste bottled.
CH by Carolina Herrera eau de toilette, $100/3.4 oz; nordstrom.com.
-
12. Your Makeup BagFashionable but not flashy.
Coach satin Amanda cosmetics case, $88; visit coach.com for stores.
-
13. In Your HandbagRumpled hair? Not a chance. The mixed bristles keep strands smooth and polished.
Mason Pearson mixed-bristle pocket brush, $88; amazon.com.
-
14. The SeductressSTAR SEDUCTRESSES Angelina Jolie, Beyonce Knowles
BEAUTY MANTRA Disarm with subtle seduction
WOULDN'T BE CAUGHT DEAD WITHOUT Perfume
FAVORITE WAY TO UNWIND With a glass of Dom Perignon
MAKEUP MUST-HAVE Shimmer powder
Click Through To Shop The Look!
-
15. On Your LipsDot this gloss on your lips for kissable fullness and a just-bitten stain.
Duwop Venom in Twilight, $16; visit duwop.com for stores.
-
16. Over Your LidsOne swipe of this lengthening and volumizing formula delivers a fierce flutter.
Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill mascara, $30; barneys.com.
-
17. On Your CheeksGo ahead, fake it. This peachy-pink blush mimics the healthy radiance that only an exercise routine can produce.
Paula Dorf cheek color in Ecstasy, $23; beauty.com.
-
18. On Your NailsDark, alluring, and-even after all these years-mysterious.
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in Vamp, $27; nordstrom.com.
-
19. On Your Pulse PointsThis sophisticated woody amber suits your brand of sex appeal.
Estee Lauder Sensuous eau de parfum, $60/1.7 oz; ulta.com.
-
20. Your Makeup BagUnapologetically luxe and ultra-touchable.
Nancy Gonzalez crocodile case, $600; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
-
21. In Your HandbagA dozen oysters are no match for a spoonful of this mood-enhancing herbal blend.
Kiki de Montparnasse Love Potion, $30; visit kikidm.com for stores.
-
22. The BohemianSTAR BOHEMIANS Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson
BEAUTY MANTRA Be eco-minded without sacrificing style
WOULDN'T BE CAUGHT DEAD WITHOUT A foldable canvas shopping tote
FAVORITE WAY TO UNWIND Ra'yo Ka, a hybrid of yoga and martial arts
MAKEUP MUST-HAVE Tinted moisturizer
Click through to shop the look!
-
23. On Your LipsDelivers shea butter and coconut oil to leave lips soft, plus sheer bronze pigments to make them shine.
Yes to Carrot C Me Blush lip tint in Natural Smile, $4.50; drugstore.com.
-
24. Skin-Care ObsessionMoroccan women have been using this natural oil for decades to keep skin looking ageless.
Josie Maran Argan Oil moisturizing stick, $22; visit sephora.com for stores.
-
25. On Your NailsA nicer-than-naked shade that works on every skin tone.
Priti nail polish in King Protea, $13; amazon.com.
-
26. On Your Pulse PointsThis citrus floral is among the first USDA-certified organic fragrances. Glamorous and earth-friendly.
Wholeearth eau de parfum in No.7, $65/1.7oz; visit anthropologie.com for stores.
-
27. Your Makeup BagAt the crossroads of hip and hemp.
Green by Nature hemp bag, $10; visit gbnbeauty.com for stores.
-
28. In Your HandbagEveryone needs the occasional pick-me-up. Pop one midday for a natural (and legal) high.
Origins Gloomaway grapefruit gumballs, $5/20; origins.com for stores.
-
29. The TrendsterSTAR TRENDSTERS Katy Perry, Rihanna
BEAUTY MANTRA Never meet a rule you wouldn't break
WOULDN'T BE CAUGHT DEAD WITHOUT Piled on accessories
FAVORITE WAY TO UNWIND Rocking out
MAKEUP MUST-HAVE Bright lipstick
Click through to shop the look!
-
30. On Your FaceSo what if you were never good at staying inside the lines?
Make Up Forever Flash Color case, $95; sephora.com.
-
31. Over Your LidsNot for wallflowers, these liners are your edgier alternative to black or brown.
Cover Girl Perfect Blend Eyeliner in Cobalt Blue and Charcoal, $5 each; ulta.com.
-
32. On Your NailsThis shimmery gunmetal is pure rocker chick.
Zoya nail polish in Loredana, $7.50; amazon.com.
-
33. On Your Pulse PointsThe unexpected combination of peach and patchouli amps up its cool factor.
Vera Wang Rock Princess eau de toilette, $60/3.4 oz; walgreens.com.
-
34. Your Makeup BagCosmetics carrier by day, crazy cool clutch by night.
Carlos Falchi snakeskin graffiti bag, $285; visit carlosfalchionline.com for stores.
-
35. On Your HairOne sweep of this temporary hair ink takes you out of the office and into the DJ booth.
Streekers hair color in blue, yellow, and red, $12 each; ulta.com.
