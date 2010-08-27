Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Find Your Perfect Shade of Nude Lipstick
1. If You Have Ivory Skin
2. If You Have Fair Skin
TRY Mark Dew Drenched lip color in Skinny Dip, and Glow Baby Glow gloss in Secret, $6 each; meetmark.com.
3. If You Have Tawny Skin
TRY Beaute Cosmetics Luminous Volume gloss in Elitist, $26; beaute-cosmetics.com.
4. If You Have Olive Skin
TRY YSL Rouge Volupte lipstick in Nude Beige, $34; sephora.com.
5. If You Have Light Brown Skin
TRY L'Oréal Paris Infallible lip gloss in Barely Nude, $10; drugstore.com.
6. If You Have Dark Brown Skin
TRY Neutrogena Moistureshine gloss in Natural $9; ulta.com.
