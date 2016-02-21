Which Face Mask Is Right for You? Our Comprehensive Guide

There's no shortage of face masks lining the shelves of your local Sephora, but seeking out the best formula for your specific skin type can feel a lot like the beauty equivalent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears—one is too drying, another leaves your skin too oily. How many more jars will you have to try until you find one that's just right? To help take the guesswork out of the skincare aisle, we compiled a list of the most-popular face mask formulas, the differences between each, and how to tell which ones are best for your complexion. Scroll down to get all the details.