8 Mascaras That Will Give You Lashes As Extra As You Are

8 Mascaras That Will Give You Lashes As Extra As You Are
Getty
September 4, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
by: Erin Lukas

Just like swiping right on a dating app, you have to go through a lot of "meh" mascaras before finding the tube of your dreams. You know the type: a wand with a brush that coats itself in the right amount of product, and a formula that catches on to each of your lashes for maximum impact.

This fall, there's a handful of new mascaras with grandiose claims of leaving lashes with so much volume and fullness that your friends, co-workers, and strangers won't believe you when you tell them you don't have lash extensions. The best part: these tubes are actually worth their hype.

Here, we've rounded up the best new volumizing mascaras to use this fall.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top