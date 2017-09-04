8 Mascaras That Will Give You Lashes As Extra As You Are

Just like swiping right on a dating app, you have to go through a lot of "meh" mascaras before finding the tube of your dreams. You know the type: a wand with a brush that coats itself in the right amount of product, and a formula that catches on to each of your lashes for maximum impact.
This fall, there's a handful of new mascaras with grandiose claims of leaving lashes with so much volume and fullness that your friends, co-workers, and strangers won't believe you when you tell them you don't have lash extensions. The best part: these tubes are actually worth their hype.
Here, we've rounded up the best new volumizing mascaras to use this fall.
1. Tarte Maneater Volumptuous Mascara
Don’t let the name of Tarte’s mascara fool you, it’s cruelty-free just like all of the brand’s other products. This tube is packed with conditioning jojoba and carnauba wax to nourish, strengthen, and protect lashes on top of lengthening them.
Tarte | $23
2. Rimmel London Shake It Fresh Mascara
Rimmel has just put an end to dry, stale mascara—and it’s about time. Give this tube a few shakes before you apply it to refresh the formula so that your mascara will always go on clump-free.
Rimmel London | $6
3. Dior Diorshow Pump‘N’Volume Mascara
Dior’s mascara to everyone else: Pump it up. Squeeze the soft tube to warm up the mascara and coat its brush with the creamy, clump-free, volumizing formula
Dior | $30
4. Givenchy Noir Interdit Mascara
The arm aerobics stop now thanks to Givenchy’s game-changing mascara. The wand bends at a 90-degree angle so that you can coat each and every lash as you desire. The deep black formula leaves lashes defined and full.
Givenchy | $29
5. Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara
Give your lashes a few swipes of this mascara and people will be asking if you got lash extensions all day. The polymer-packed formula latches on to each eyelash for unparalleled volume and fullness. The best part? It’ll stay smudge-free for up to 24 hours.
Lancome | $25
6. Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara
Whatever steamy situation you find yourself in this fall, Urban Decay’s new X-rated mascara will stay smudge-free. The pitch black formula grabs lashes for 14-percent more volume, definition, and separation. Trust us, you’re going to want to leave the lights on while wearing this one.
Urban Decay | $24
7. MAC Bold & Bad Lash
Another example of when two is better than one: MAC’s Bold & Bad Lash mascara. The tube holds different formulas in two chambers. Use the large brush for maximum volume on your upper lashes, and the smaller brush to define your lower lashes.
MAC | $23
8. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise
There are drugstore mascaras, and then there’s L’Oreal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise. The wand’s brush boasts 200 bristles for catching the maximum amount of formula. What does this mean for your lashes? A few swipes and you’ll have a full, feathery finish.
L'Oreal Paris | $8