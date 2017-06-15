Daily Beauty Buzz: Laverne Cox's Monochromatic Pink Makeup

When it comes to Laverne Cox's summer makeup mantra, we figure she's currently in the all pink everything a la Drake's "Hotline Bling" mindset.

During a recent visit to the Sirius XM headquarters in New York City, the star paired her hot pink lip with gorgeous rose blush, and a faint petal wash on her eyes. Though pink on pink may come off as too matchy-matchy, this look works for Laverne because of the varying tones she chose within the same color family.

When going for a similar look, start with the standout feature, and build the rest of the face around that. In Laverne's case, her lip color was the most dramatic, so if you want to follow her lead, begin by applying a few even coats of lipstick following your concealer and foundation routine. Once your lipstick is set, move on to the blush. You'll want to choose a shade within the same range, so if your lip color tips toward the warm end of the spectrum, your blush should accordingly. Use a damp makeup sponge to diffuse the hue so that it looks like your own natural flush, only slightly amplified.

Last, but certainly not least, sweep a pastel version of both tones onto your lids, and finish with liner and mascara as needed. Not into the guesswork? A multi-tasking product like NARS Multiple ($39; sephora.com) or the Bite Beauty Multistick ($24; sephora.com) can ease the process—just make sure each area varies in intensity, and apply the appropriate shimmer or gloss textures to add some subtle dimension.