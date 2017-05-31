So, Soap-Free Body Wash Exists

A body wash devoid of soap may seem like a contradiction, but if you're attempting to cross over into the natural product realm, consider it your new normal.

Crude Personal Care, a natural, plant-based skin and bodycare line, has harnessed the cleansing powers of essential oils to give you an alternative to your traditional body wash. We're obsessed with the product's fresh scent, which is weirdly reminiscent of key lime pie, and it leaves us smelling just as clean—even after the sweatiest hot yoga session possible. The absence of sulfates and harsh chemicals make the cream-gel hybrid ideal for those with sensitive skin types, as well as women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The magic lies in Crude's blend of sunflower, bergamot, lime, grapefruit, and lavender essential oils, which disinfect the skin and break down both dirt and sweat without compromising your natural moisture barrier. Two to three pumps on a loofah should do the trick, and thanks to the addition of aloe vera, we wouldn't be surprised if your skin was hydrated enough to skip the post-shower moisturizer.

Pick up a bottle at livecrude.com, where it launches this week for $25.