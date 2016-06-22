Summer Is Here, So These Skin-Care Tweaks are #Necessary 

I'm a girl who likes, no, loves to spend time taking care of her skin. I firmly believe that anyone who says that they hate washing their face has yet to experience a life-changing cleanser or routine. With that said, I want to be able to enjoy as many minutes of my summer as I can, just like everyone else. And if that means skimming a little bit off of my routine to enjoy extra time in the summer sun (with SPF obvi), I'm cool with it. We get a few months of later sunsets and glorious sunshine, and they are not to be wasted.

RELATED: This Is How the InStyle and MIMI Beauty Crew Bid Zits Buh-Bye

However, my penchant for an elaborate routine ended up being a little prohibitive because I didn't really want to cut anything from my routine (I have spent years fine-tuning it, people!) I'm not one to give up easily, though, so I reached out to a bevy of experts who could guide me through my tweaks.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Just Suggested Your New Fave SPF

The first thing that Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skin-Care Collection, told me is super key. "Summer skin needs less moisture, but just as much TLC because of our increased exposure to the environment."

So what do you do? Vargas suggests switching to a serum like her Daily Serum ($85; joannavargas.com), which is inspired by her love of green juices. Another option is the Rejuvenating Serum ($100; joannavargas.com) from Vargas' range, which improves your skin's texture as well as its ability to health itself.

Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, founder and director of Captial Laser & Skin Care and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the GWU Medical Center, was on the same exact page as Vargas, telling me, "In general, lighter moisturizers are needed going into the summer since the skin produces more of its own natural oils. Powders, serums, and gels are better formulations to use in the summer, rather than thick creams, since they are virtually weightless and won't clog pores even in the most humid weather."

RELATED: Facebook Has a New Bot That Lets You Virtually Try on Lipsticks

Another ace tip from the doc? As the weather gets warmer, use a cleanser with a glycolic component to exfoliate and minimize pores in one step. You can also try using a powder sunscreen like our MIMI fave from Colorescience (we share that in common with Dr. Tanzi!) because it "can be applied several times a day to maintain protection and never messes up makeup."

Joanna Vargas would tend to agree, and given that sunscreen is non-negotiable, she suggested the MD Solar Sciences MD Creme Mineral BB cream ($39; sephora.com).

The head of product and development at Eve Lom, Amandine Isnard, told me that in terms of skin care, the key is to remember that cleansing cannot be missed. "Cleansing is the key to having the healthiest skin— it's a total gamechanger— so it's important to not cut corners, but rather speed things up... In the morning, use the Eve Lom Morning Time Cleanser ($60; sephora.com), which doesn't require a muslin cloth, but utilizes papaya enzymes as an exfoliant."

A final suggestion from the brilliant lady behind some of our favorite Eve Lom Products, is primer. And who really wants to spend their lives touching up their face? "To keep your makeup from migrating, opt for the Eve Lom Perfect Matte Primer SPF 15 ($55; bergdorfgoodman.com) because it's featherweight formula absorbs excess oil, and it also offers broad spectrum protection against UV rays—covering all of your concerns that can arise with the heat."

Brb, just gonna go make all of these changes STAT.