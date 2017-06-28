Best Concealer: Clé de Peau Beauté

The MVP of bridal makeup? Concealer wins that title by a landslide, and we’ve found the budge-proof formula that’ll perform on your big day.

As a rule, concealer has a few important responsibilities to fulfill, and you can count on Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer ($70; nordstrom.com) for all of them. The creamy stick formula not only takes care of tone, but also addresses skin texture. Available in six different shades, the full-coverage, heavy duty pigment hides any perceived imperfections, while an ingredient called Treatment Lucent Powder EX adds in a light-reflective element, so your skin looks smoother and more radiant than before.

Courtesy $70 SHOP NOW Cle de Peau Beaute |

RELATED: Your Pre-Wedding Beauty Timeline

It also has a moisturizing element, thanks to hyaluronic acid and green tea, so it'll blend seamlessly into your skin. It's packaged as a makeup stick, which makes it easy and convenient to throw in your clutch for any touch-ups later on.

VIDEO: How Much Should You Spend on Bridesmaids and Groomsmen Gifts?

When it comes to application, it can be applied via a concealer brush, or can be gently patted in with your ring finger.

Though maybe use the hand without the ring?