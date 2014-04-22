Best Beauty Buys Hall of Fame: Shop the All-Star Products

Now that this year's Best Beauty Buys have been revealed, we have to admit: delving through endless amounts of hair, makeup, and skincare products can seem a bit intimidating at first glance. If a shortcut to the most tried-and-true items is what you're after, today's your lucky day! We dug through our archives and are pleased to invite you to our Best Beauty Buys Hall of Fame, made up of the most wow-worthy products that have continuously made the cut for more than a decade.
What can you expect from the all-star lineup? These must-haves include everything from a multi-tasking cream blush (claiming the blush category for 10 years in a row!), a shine-enhancing serum to tame those straggly flyaways, the end-all-be-all of eyelash curlers, along with several other power-hitters to fulfill your beauty supply needs for years to come. Click through our gallery to see each one!
Plus, click here to see all of the 2014 Best Beauty Buys winners.
-
1. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk FoundationIt suits all ages, says L.A. makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell, who works with Kate Mara. "I can use this gossamer-thin fluid ($62; giorgioarmanibeauty.com) on teens as well as women in their 50s." It feels smooth like your skin; it's just more radiant, of course.
-
2. Lancome Bi-Facil Eye-Makeup Remover
Dabbed on a swab for a midday touch-up or splashed all over a cotton ball for a clean sweep, this gentle liquid ($29; lancome.com) "is an excellent choice for those with sensitivities," says Kristofer Buckle, who swears by it for Lucy Liu. "You don’t even have to wash your face after you use it."
-
3. Shu Uemura Eyelash CurlerThe gold standard of curlers ($20; shuuemura-usa.com) conforms to all eye shapes, says Jensen, and it has soft silicone pads to protect lashes from pulling.
-
4. Hot Tools Spring IronAvailable in seven widths, these irons ($40; folica.com) with gold-plated prongs and extra-long safety tips (thank you! we’ve all been singed) are a must-have.“I use them day in and day out,” says NYC hair stylist Nathan Rosenkranz. “If a curling iron lasts a year and I don’t need to spend $400, I’m happy.” So are we.
-
5. John Frieda Frizz-Ease Original
On towel-dried hair or flat-ironed flyaways, this silicone sealant ($10; ulta.com) delivers glassy shine and heat protection and “literally feels like liquid silk,” says N.Y.C. hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez.
-
6. Guerlain Terracotta Bronzer
If other bronzers leave you cold, you’ll warm to this one’s ($53; sephora.com) streak-free subtlety.
-
7. Mason Pearson PopularCreated in the 1800s, this boar-bristle beauty ($205; barneys.com) has century-spanning skills. It stimulates scalp circulation, distributes shaft-smoothing sebaceous oils, and is a miracle detangler. The only thing it can’t brush out is a dreadlock.
-
8. Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer
This light-reflecting concealer ($70; cledepeaubeaute.com) is like your best friend - the one who knows all your embarrassing secrets but will never divulge them. “The smallest amount covers pimples and dark spots,” says N.Y.C . makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. And like a true BFF, it stays put for ages.
-
9. Seche Vite Top Coat
Ask for this chip-resistant, shine-enhancing topcoat ($9; sallybeauty.com, whose name means "dry fast" en franÇais) and you’ll be high-fiving your manicurist within minutes. It also keeps polish pristine for as long as two weeks. “In my salon we are known for long-lasting manicures,” says Maryland nail pro Maisie Dunbar. "And we use this."