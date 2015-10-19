When you find yourself surrounded by as many makeup products as we do on a daily basis, you tend to consider yourself an expert on all things beauty. However, in an industry more infatuated with the shock factor than simplicity, it’s easy to get caught up in the avant garde and neglect the basic beauty fundamentals. Don’t get us wrong, we know our way around a 16-piece eyeshadow palette like a boss, but because we doubt you’ll be sporting a gold-glittered lip to your next happy hour, we’ve teamed up with the experts at CoverGirl to help you master the five basic makeup looks everyone is talking about.
1. HOW TO CONTOUR
Before you attempt to master the beauty industry’s go-to look, you’ll need a basic liquid foundation, concealer sticks in one shade lighter & one shade darker than your skin color, translucent powder for your skin tone, bronzer and blush.
Step 1: Apply a thin layer of your liquid foundation as you normally would.
Step 2: Begin highlighting with your lighter concealer stick, like CoverGirl’s truBLEND Fixstick, by applying it under the eyes, down the bridge of your nose, on your chin, and on your forehead using upward strokes. Blend with a large makeup brush.
Step 3: Begin creating shadows by applying the darker concealer stick underneath your cheekbones, along your hairline and jawline. Blend in circular motions with a large makeup brush, and be sure you’re not leaving any makeup lines.
Step 4: Set your look with powder by lightly dusting any area you applied the lighter concealer.
Step 5: Use your bronzer to set any areas you applied the darker concealer to.
Step 6: Add a touch of color to your cheeks with your favorite blush.
Step 7: Take endless selfies.
2. HOW TO GET “ARE THOSE REAL?” LASHES
Step 1: While it’s standard practice to use an eyelash curler pre-mascara application, don’t stop at just one curl. First clamp the root of your lashes and hold for five seconds, followed by clamping the middle and tips of your lashes for a fan effect.
Step 2: The right mascara wand is a game changer, so reach for a wand that’s going to drench your lashes, like the new CoverGirl Super Sizer mascara.
Step 3: Place the mascara wand at the root of your lashes and begin to wiggle up with small movements toward your lash tips. Once you’re half way to the tip, begin to slightly twirl your wand outward to turn your lashes up. Let the first coat dry for 10 seconds, and repeat twice more.
Step 4: Practice your sexiest blink.
3. HOW TO GET THE “NO MAKEUP” MAKEUP LOOK
Less is more, at least when it comes to face makeup. Here’s how to get that fresh-faced au naturel look:
Step 1: After applying a thin layer of your favorite primer, dot Outlast Stay Luminous Foundation on your forehead, cheeks and chin. Blend using fingertips.
Step 2: Using a large makeup brush, dust a pressed powder along your T-Zone to set the foundation, followed by a swipe of blush along both cheekbones.
Step 3: Dab your lips with a red lip stain or a light pink lipstick for a soft, natural pout.
Step 4: Go set those hearts aflutter.
4. HOW TO WEAR ANY SHADE OF LIPSTICK
We’re debunking any age-old beauty rule that say you can only wear certain lip shades during certain seasons, or that a particular skin tone is limited to a set color spectrum. You can wear any color, any time, anywhere. Here’s how:
Step 1: Prime your lips with a clear lip balm.
Step 2: Pick a shade. Any shade. The bolder, the better. Try CoverGirl’s Outlast Longwear Lipstick for a color that lasts all day. We mean all day.
Step 3: Pucker up!
5. HOW TO MAKE YOUR EYESHADOW LAST ALL DAY
Swapping out your powdered eyeshadow for a cream-based version will help you create an impactful look that lasts all day. Here’s how to use it:
Step 1: Using one lighter shade and one darker shade of the same base color, apply the cream-based darker shade, like CoverGirl’s Bombshell Shineshadow, across your eyelid below the crease.
Step 2: Using the lighter shade, sweep the color outwardly across your eyelid crease and blend the two colors together into the crease.
Step 3: Starting at the inner corner, line your upper lashes, extending the final movement upward toward the end of your brow line with a flicking motion.
Step 4: Watch your eyes dazzle when the light hits your face.