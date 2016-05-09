Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Is All Grown Up and Looked ADORBZ at the Kentucky Derby

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 09, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

This weekend's Kentucky Derby may have been all about A-list celebs wearing big hats and preppy suits (oh, and the race, of course), but, in our opinion, one person totally stole the show and she is only nine years old.

Her name is Dannielynn Birkhead and she is Anna Nicole Smith's adorable daughter who now lives in Kentucky with her dad. She was only a few months old when her mom passed away, but now  she is all grown-up now and looked beyond cute at the annual race. Donning a mint green dress covered in roses, Dannielynn's hair was styled in a pretty updo and a floral headpiece that matched her dress.

So, so cute, right?! We hope to see more of this charming southern lady on the red carpet soon!

