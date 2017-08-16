This Badass Red Lipstick Donates $5 From Each Purchase to the ACLU

Shoutout to The Lipstick Lobby—back at it again with the amazing lipsticks that benefit even more amazing causes. On the heels of their inaugural lip color, Kiss My Pink, the brand will be launching a red lipstick this fall. Proceeds from the hot pink shade that came before it went toward Planned Parenthood, and in a similar fashion, $5 from each purchase of the red hue will benefit the ACLU, with a minimum contribution of $10 K.

"For nearly 100 years, the ACLU has been our nation's guardian of liberty, working in courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and the laws of the United States guarantee everyone in this country," says brand VP of Content Davida Hall. "These rights, we believe, are being challenged under the current administration, so we chose to support the ACLU to help them in fighting some of the greatest fights our nation has ever seen."

Appropriately, the bold crimson has been dubbed Outrage, bringing new meaning to the term "statement lip."

So, what's with the color red? According to Hall, The Lipstick Lobby wanted to continue the theme of creating colors as bold as the changes they hope to make. "The decision to create a red was made for reasons far beyond it being a cult favorite," she adds. "Red is a classic, iconic, and symbolic shade, but it's also strong and unapologetic. It can embolden, empower, and embrace. Red is compassion and love, and ultimately, we need all these reminders about what makes us human and what unites us in a world where there is so much discrimination and division."

Amen to that. As if news of the second shade weren't already exciting enough, the brand will introduce a third color this winter with another non-profit partner. Hall assures us that both the cause and the color will be as daring as the first two.

Find The Lipstick Lobby's Outrage shade benefitting the ACLU online at thelipsticklobby.com starting in September for $19.