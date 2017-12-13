50 Shades: The Exact Foundation Formula Worn By Your Favorite Celebs

Not too long ago, with only a limited range of foundations in distribution, you’d be hard-pressed to find your perfect match. These days, the industry is constantly churning out new formulas and technologies to seamlessly match skin tones and types, with some even claiming to adjust to your skin for a tailor-made shade (read: no streaks or mask-like appearance). We’ve compiled 50 of the exact shades worn by celebrities, including those we’ve championed for years, great drugstore buys, and innovative launches that are setting trends in the beauty world. Most importantly, all of the foundations featured are those we feel make skin appear more luminous, healthy, and simply flawless.
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Capture Totale Foundation in Cameo ($82; nordstrom.com)
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H Foundation in 550 Suede C ($47; nordstrom.com)
3. Elizabeth Olsen
Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in Beige 30 ($50; macys.com)
4. Beyonce
L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Soft Sable ($8; target.com)
5. Amanda Peet
Make Up For Ever HD Foundation in Marble ($43; sephora.com)
6. Kate Bosworth
Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($50; chanel.com)
7. Jennifer Garner
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 in Buff ($10; target.com)
8. Zoe Levin
Tom Ford Traceless Foundation SPF 15 in Fawn ($85; nordstrom.com)
9. Blake Lively
L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Nude Beige ($9; walmart.com)
10. Bella Thorne
Neutrogena SkinClearing Liquid Makeup in Natural Ivory ($10; target.com)
11. Amanda Seyfried
Cle de Peau Beaute Cream Foundation SPF 26 in I10 Ivory ($125; nordstrom.com)
12. Carrie Underwood
13. Cate Blanchett
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in Shade 2 ($64; sephora.com)
14. Eva Longoria
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Natural Beige ($8; target.com)
15. Ginnifer Goodwin
Sappho Liquid Foundation in Mia ($54; mysappho.com)
16. Claire Danes
Pixi by Petra H20 SkinTint in Warm ($24; target.com)
17. Jennifer Lopez
18. Zoe Kravitz
Chanel Perfection Lumiere Long-Wear Flawless Fluid Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in 20 Beige Amber ($50; chanel.com)
19. Jessica Biel
Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 15 in Beige 20 ($50; chanel.com)
20. Kate Hudson
21. Kate Upton
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick in Warm Beige ($46; sephora.com)
22. Katy Perry
CoverGirl Ready Set Gorgeous Foundation in Creamy Natural ($7; walmart.com)
23. Halle Berry
Revlon ColorStay Whipped Crème Makeup in Caramel ($10; jet.com)
24. Natalie Portman
Diorskin Nude Foundation in Light Beige ($50; lordandtaylor.com)
25. Sofia Vergara
CoverGirl truBlend Liquid Makeup in Perfect Beige ($7; target.com)
26. Anne Hathaway
Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in 22 Beige Rose ($50; chanel.com)
27. Olivie Wilde
Revlon Photo Ready Foundation in Natural Beige ($11; target.com)
28. Freida Pinto
29. Chrissy Teigen
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-hr Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 in Medium-Tan Honey ($38; sephora.com)
30. Julianne Moore
L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup ($10; target.com)
31. Cobie Smulders
Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Perfectly Nude Makeup Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 15 in Warm Sunbeige ($39; macys.com)
32. Lea Michele
L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in Perfect Beige ($10; ulta.com)
33. Allison Williams
Dior Capture Totale Foundation in Linen ($82; nordstrom.com)
34. Dianna Agron
TEMPTU AIRpod Foundation in Sand ($45; net-a-porter.com)
35. Janelle Monae
CoverGirl truBlend Liquid Makeup in Toasted Almond ($7; target.com)
36. January Jones
Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in Beige 10 ($50; chanel.com)
37. Kristen Stewart
Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Sunscreen Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in 20 Beige ($50; chanel.com)
38. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation in Shea ($78; nordstrom.com)
39. Marion Cotillard
Hourglass Veil Fluid Makeup Oil Free Broad Spectrum SPF 15 in Nude ($60; sephora.com)
40. Lily Allen
Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in 10 Beige ($50; chanel.com)
41. Hayden Panettiere
Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 in Nude ($11; target.com)
42. Charlize Theron
Dior Capture Totale Foundation in Light Beige ($82; nordstrom.com)
43. Nicole Richie
NYX Mineral Stick Foundation in Golden Beige ($10; ulta.com)
44. Rashida Jones
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 6.5 ($64; bloomingdales.com)
45. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Chanel Perfection Lumiere Velvet Smooth-Effect Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen in 40 Beige ($50; chanel.com)
46. Zoe Saldana
L’Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup in Creme Cafe and Nut Brown ($8 each; target.com)
47. Rihanna
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 340 ($34; sephora.com)
48. Tracee Ellis Ross
Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation in Banana ($78; nordstrom.com)
49. Sarah Hyland
Avon True Color Flawless Liquid Foundation in Natural Beige ($12; avon.com)
50. Elisabeth Moss
Diorskin Forever Foundation #015 Tender Beige ($50; nordstrom.com)