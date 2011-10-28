Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
5 Must-Have Beauty Products For Your 50s
1. Your Color: Chanel Rouge Allure VelvetWHAT IT IS A lightweight matte lipstick ($34; chanel.com) with mother-of-pearl particles in a one-click black lacquered case.
WHY YOU NEED IT Makeup artist Kate Lee thinks a strong, bold lip is a great statement into the 50s and beyond-with a few rules. “Avoid colors that are too blue or purple, which make lips look thinner and drain the complexion. Corals can also make teeth look yellow,” she warns. “You want your lips to appear supple and soft. The eight shades of this formula are mellow and neutral, and feel moist on the mouth.”
2. Your Blush: Guerlain Terracotta BronzerWHAT IT IS A flattering bronzing powder ($51; sephora.com) enriched with moisturizers.
WHY YOU NEED IT “In your 50s, avoid anything with visible particles or sparkles. They’ll draw attention to fine lines and wrinkles,” says Lee. “Try luminous products and apply them sparingly." This non-shimmery bronzer is a must.
3. Your Skincare: Wexler Microbrasion SystemWHAT IT IS An at-home resurfacing cleansing and exfoliation kit ($30 and $35; bathandbodyworks.com) dosed with medical-grade alumina crystals.
WHY YOU NEED IT Celebrity dermatologist Patricia Wexler, who works with Christie Brinkley says, "Exfoliation is key. It gets rid of the dead skin cells, which dull the complexion for women in this age bracket.”
4. Your Hair Product: Moroccanoil Oil TreatmentWHAT IT IS A nourishing oil ($43; moroccanoil.com for salons) that repairs parched strands and prevents future damage.
WHY YOU NEED IT "Keeping hair hydrated is extremely important for women in their 50s,” says Robert Vetica, who works with Salma Hayek. “Morrocanoil can really help boost moisture retention." Translation? Silky, touchable strands-not wiry, springy ones.
5. Your Fragrance: Amouage Gold by AmouageWHAT IT IS A sparkling, balanced blend ($280/3.4 oz; amouage.com) of over 120 essences like lily of the valley, sandalwood, frankincense...need we continue?
WHY YOU NEED IT “This is the richest perfume in existence. It’s old-fashioned in the best French manner,” says Tania Sanchez, co-author of The Little Book of Perfumes ($12; amazon.com) with Luca Turin. “It’s good for true grandeur-and decimating your retirement fund.”
