WHAT IT IS A lightweight matte lipstick ($34; chanel.com ) with mother-of-pearl particles in a one-click black lacquered case.WHY YOU NEED IT Makeup artist Kate Lee thinks a strong, bold lip is a great statement into the 50s and beyond-with a few rules. “Avoid colors that are too blue or purple, which make lips look thinner and drain the complexion. Corals can also make teeth look yellow,” she warns. “You want your lips to appear supple and soft. The eight shades of this formula are mellow and neutral, and feel moist on the mouth.”