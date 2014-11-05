10 Ways to Get Glowing Skin This Winter

Powder blush or eye shadows can draw attention to dull or dry skin, says L.A. makeup artist Troy Jensen, who suggests first misting a brush with water before dipping it into a dry powder. Doing so, he says, gives "makeup more hold and gets rid of the chalky effect without the greasiness that some creamy eye shadows can have." Do the same trick with your powder blush before applying it only to the apples of your cheeks. Try Chanel’s Illusion d'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in epatant ($36; chanel.com) and Flower Ultimate Eyeshadow Makeup Brush ($8; walmart.com).