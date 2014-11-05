10 Ways to Get Glowing Skin This Winter

As much as we loved that extra hour of beauty sleep last weekend, the end of Daylight Saving Time gave us a gloomy reality check: Harsh winds, dry air, and chilly temps are on the way and the battle for healthy, glowing skin officially begins. To beat winter beauty woes like dryness, chapped lips, and a sallow complexion, your skincare routine will require some extra TLC and loads of hydration. Ready to glow for it? We’ve got all of the skin-saving tips and products you’ll need.
1. 1. Give Bronzer a Break
Instead of dusting a tawny powder onto dry winter skin, try a power-packed liquid foundation. To deliver a subtle touch of color and illumination, Natalie Portman's Paris makeup artist Saraï Fiszel uses Diorskin Star foundation ($50; dior.com) with light-diffusing silica beads. "A thin layer on the cheekbones, nose, and forehead provides a dewy look," Fiszel says.
2. 2. Shorten Your Shower
A hot, steamy shower can leave your mind peaceful but your body parched. "You're stripping away natural oils," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Michelle Henry. Limit it to five minutes, and suds up with a body wash; then, seal with a cream— not lotion—rich in cocoa or shea butter. Try Ahava Mineral Botanic Rich Body Butter in Tropical Pineapple amp White Peach ($30; ahavaus.com).
3. 3. Reach for Retinol
If you think starting a round of retinol in cold weather is like breaking in a pair of Manolos in a blizzard, think again: Your skin needs "strengthening and glow-building" help now more than ever, says Palm Beach dermatologist Kenneth Beer. Reduce the initial irritation by choosing a moisture-filled formula (like Skin Medica’s Retinol Complex, $60; skinmedica.com) and your complexion will thank you come spring.
4. 4. Reveal with a Peel
As the temperature dips, your skin responds by slowing cell turnover, which is bad news for radiance. Your brilliant move to maintaining a light-catching surface? The one-two punch of an exfoliating peel followed by a lightweight facial oil. The peel sloughs away dullness caused by dead cells, then boosts the penetration of any moisturizer. "And because oils are emollient, they both protect the skin and soothe irritation," says Great Neck, N.Y., dermatologist Jeannette Graf. Try Exuviance Performance Peel AP25, ($75/12; ulta.com) and ($50; darphin.com).
5. 5. Get Frosty
You could slather your chapped pucker with a waxy cherry balm. Or you could mix it up now and then with this moisturizing bullet by Lipstick Queen ($24; spacenk.com). Transparent but flecked with silvery shimmer, it lets your own lip color show through the pixie dust.
6. 6. Show Off Your Pearly Whites
Beyond gaining major trend cred, wearing pearls can do wonders for your skin. "They reflect light and bring out the luminous qualities of your skin," says stylist Brad Goreski, who dresses clients like Rashida Jones in necklaces (or hip ear cuffs) to achieve this result. To avoid appearing dated, keep the rest of your look modern (no brocade!).
7. 7. Fatten UpSadly, we're not talking bacon mac 'n' cheese and red-velvet cupcakes. But the right fats can plump a depleted complexion within a few days. "A lack of fat will dry out your skin," says N.Y.C. nutritionist Brooke Alpert, who advises having a small avocado, a handful of nuts (almonds, cashews, or walnuts), or six ounces of salmon every day.
8. 8. Play Misty
Powder blush or eye shadows can draw attention to dull or dry skin, says L.A. makeup artist Troy Jensen, who suggests first misting a brush with water before dipping it into a dry powder. Doing so, he says, gives "makeup more hold and gets rid of the chalky effect without the greasiness that some creamy eye shadows can have." Do the same trick with your powder blush before applying it only to the apples of your cheeks. Try Chanel’s Illusion d'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in epatant ($36; chanel.com) and Flower Ultimate Eyeshadow Makeup Brush ($8; walmart.com).
9. 9. Shine On
You know how freshly fallen snow catches the light in that twinkling way? Bring a little of that magic to your complexion by dabbing a shimmery cream highlighter onto the cheekbones, inner corners of your eyes, and brow bones, says Jensen. To draw out the warmer tones in darker skin, opt for a gold shade. If you're fair, pink tones will impart a natural glow. We recommend Chantecaille Liquid Lumiere Anti-Aging Face Illuminator in Sheen and Brilliance ($39 each; chantecaille.com).
10. 10. Sip a Skin Smoothie
Step aside, matcha—there's a new powder in town. A scoop of Reserveage Collagen Powder ($16; vitaminshoppe.com) in your morning java could give your skin the perk-up it needs. Although "more research is necessary," dermatologist Marta Rendon says recent studies have shown an improvement in the elasticity and overall quality of skin after subjects ingested the protein, more so than when they applied the topical cream.