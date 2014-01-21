Sep 29, 2017 @ 1:15 PM
Your Guide to Spring 2014 Couture Fashion Week
-
1. Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry Second Valentino LookThe singer took her seat at the 2014 Grammys in her second Valentino Couture look from the spring 2014 collection: A burgundy tulle tutu-inspired dress with a snake-like design wrapped around the torso.
-
2. Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry in Valentino CoutureFor the 2014 Grammys, Katy Perry floated down the red carpet in a frothy music-inspired Valentino Spring 2014 Couture gown (shown four days prior Couture Fashion Week), making it a fitting number for music's biggest night.
-
3. Runway to the Red Carpet: Rihanna in Alexandre VauthierRihanna was a no-show at the Grammys, but she made an entrance at the Pre-Grammy Gala in a plunging draped golden Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2014 Couture gown that showed on the runway just four days prior.
-
4. Runway to the Red Carpet: Rita Ora in Alexandre VauthierTwice in a weekend! Just four days after his couture show, Rita Ora attended a pre-Grammy brunch in her second Alexandre Vauthier spring 2014 couture look: An embellished shirtdress with a matching bomber jacket draped over shoulders.
-
5. Dita Von Teese = Madame ButterflyDesigner Jean-Paul Gaultier played up the butterfly motif throughout his couture collection, leading up to the finale-actress Dita Von Teese as a burlesque butterfly.
-
6. Ballerinas in CoutureNot only did the Viktor & Rolf duo unveil their latest ad campaign for Bonbon (the label's new fragrance), they recruited ballerinas from the Dutch National Ballet to model their spring 2014 couture line.
-
7. Bridal Gowns in Every ColorTechnically, there was only bridal look in the Elie Saab couture spring 2014 line-up (middle), but with the rise in popularity of colorful wedding gowns, the deep pink and black (both cut in the same silhouette) serve as viable options for the big day.
-
8. Masks, Tattoos & More at MMM CoutureOnce again, Maison Martin Margiela took everyone aback with standout pieces, like embroidered tattoo designs, a tapestry-like mural crafted into an oversize cocoon coat, and beaded headdresses, all displayed on a parade of (creepily) masked models.
-
9. Headscarves = Head-Turners at Armani PriveThe Armani Prive spring 2014 collection was shrouded in a romantic air of mystique, in large part due to the gypsy-like headscarves, the brilliant use of blues, and the luxe shawls draped over shoulders.
-
10. Life's a Beach at Alexandre VauthierIt looks as though Alexandre Vauthier took inspiration from the shoreside for his spring 2014 couture collection. Case in point: The "surf leash" connecting the clutch to the ankle-strap heels.
-
11. Fanny Packs, Knee Pads & Sneakers GaloreKarl Lagerfeld surprised all at the Chanel Couture show when he took the popularity of spring's sporty aesthetic quite literally, rounding out monochromatic ensembles with matching fanny packs, elbow/knee pads and embellished sneaks.
-
12. Cara Delevingne As a BrideThe model of the moment closed out the Chanel Couture show as a bride, outfitted in a breathtaking Chanel couture creation (naturally), complete with a feathered headdress, bridal kicks and Hudson Kroenig, Lagerfeld's adorable 5-year-old godson (who looked the part in an all-over sequined white suit).
-
13. Crop Tops Are Now CoutureThere's no question about it: Crop tops are here to stay. Gimabattista Valli validated it when he layered a sequined belly-grazing tank over a cobalt blue ball gown during his couture show.
-
14. Exquisite Pool Slides ExistThe frenzy for flats continues! Raf Simons accessorized Christian Dior Couture frocks and gowns with lavishly ornate slip-ons. Blister-free yet still pretty to look at, we find the shoe-pairing oddly refreshing and quite possibly a stroke of genius.
-
15. Our Oscar Gown Predictions for Jennifer LawrenceIt's no secret that when it comes to designers, the award-winning actress' loyalty lies with Christian Dior. And with the 2014 Oscars on the horizon, we have our money on Jennifer Lawrence choosing a look plucked from the couture spring 2014 line-up. With that said, here are our top three dresses we predict she'll rock that night.
-
16. Marco Zanini’s Schiaparelli Couture DebutAfter a 60-year lapse, Marco Zanini brought the House of Schiaparelli back on the couture circuit with a spring 2014 collection chock full of whimsical prints, dramatic silhouettes and theatrical hair styles.
-
17. Guess the Muse: Grace Jones or Lady Gaga?Donatella pointed to Grace Jones as her inspiration for her latest Atelier Versace collection, but the hooded gowns were so very characteristically Lady Gaga (the face of Versace's spring 2014 campaign) who sat front row and center (in a hooded gown, no less) at the show. So, the question of who's the muse remains: Grace Jones, Lady Gaga or both?
-
18. Atelier Versace's Newest SilhouetteA voluminous ball skirt may be a new addition to Atelier Versace's repertoire of slinky, skin-tight silhouettes, but the graphic tattoo-like embroidered bodice suggests nothing but sexiness.
1 of 18
Runway to the Red Carpet: Katy Perry Second Valentino Look
The singer took her seat at the 2014 Grammys in her second Valentino Couture look from the spring 2014 collection: A burgundy tulle tutu-inspired dress with a snake-like design wrapped around the torso.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Sep 28, 2017 @ 8:15 PM
Gigi Hadid Looks Absolutely Gorgeous at First PFW Show
Sep 28, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
This Just In: All Sheer Everything Is Still “In” At PFW
Sep 26, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
19 of Olivia Palermo's Best Fashion Week Looks
Sep 12, 2017 @ 10:30 AM
What It’s Like to Be a Hair Stylist at Fashion Week
Sep 11, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
This VS Angel Shares What Fashion Week Is Really Like
Mar 8, 2017 @ 11:15 AM
All the Major Model Moments You Can't Miss from FW17 Fashion Month
Mar 1, 2017 @ 10:00 AM