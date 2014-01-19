Only On InStyle! See How Lupita Nyong'o's Butterfly-Inspired SAG Awards Makeup Came Together

The SAG Awards were a big night for Lupita Nyong'o -- the up-and-coming star (and our style muse) took home honors for best female in a supporting role for her work in 12 Years a Slave, and looked stunning as ever while accepting the award. To complement her bold Gucci number, her makeup artist Nick Barose decided against the minimalist route for a bright, butterfly-inspired eye and a sheer pink lip. "There's the rule about using brights on only your eye or lip, never both, but I don't think that's true because some people can carry strong color well, and Lupita is someone who can pull it off," he told InStyle.com. "We go in there with an open mind, and she loves experimenting, so it's a good collaboration. Besides, when you experiment, you can come up with a signature look!"

Barose took us behind the scenes to give us a sneak peek at how he and Nyong'O prepped for the big event, and no surprise to us, fun was had by everyone involved. "We were listening to Beyoncé, Destiny's Child, India.Arie, Rihanna -- just tons of feel-good music to get us prepared," he told us. "We were all singing along to the lyrics, and it was really fun." Sounds like the perfect start to an eventful night!

