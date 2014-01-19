Only On InStyle! See How Lupita Nyong'o's Butterfly-Inspired SAG Awards Makeup Came Together

The SAG Awards were a big night for Lupita Nyong'o -- the up-and-coming star (and our style muse) took home honors for best female in a supporting role for her work in 12 Years a Slave, and looked stunning as ever while accepting the award. To complement her bold Gucci number, her makeup artist Nick Barose decided against the minimalist route for a bright, butterfly-inspired eye and a sheer pink lip. "There's the rule about using brights on only your eye or lip, never both, but I don't think that's true because some people can carry strong color well, and Lupita is someone who can pull it off," he told InStyle.com. "We go in there with an open mind, and she loves experimenting, so it's a good collaboration. Besides, when you experiment, you can come up with a signature look!"
Barose took us behind the scenes to give us a sneak peek at how he and Nyong'O prepped for the big event, and no surprise to us, fun was had by everyone involved. "We were listening to Beyoncé, Destiny's Child, India.Arie, Rihanna -- just tons of feel-good music to get us prepared," he told us. "We were all singing along to the lyrics, and it was really fun." Sounds like the perfect start to an eventful night!
1. SETTING THE FOUNDATION
"I always make it a point not to do much contouring, because Lupita already has such beautiful features," said Barose, who set the star's foundation with a sweep of Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Color in No. 70 ($58; chanel.com). A touch of the Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Emotion ($43; chanel.com) added a believable flush. "I might use dramatic color, but she always looks like herself."
2. THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT
Inspired by the floral motif of her Gucci gown, Barose opted to create a butterfly wing-shaped eye to mirror the whimsical feeling. He used the Chanel Quadra Eye Shadow in Fascination in conjunction with the Soft Touch Shadow in Amethyst ($59 and $29; chanel.com). "I ran with the idea of using three to five colors on her eyes, but I didn't want it to be overwhelming," he said. "The key to keeping it wearable is to find a balance between each of the colors. The turquoise, blue, deep purple, and the hint of yellow all synchronized beautifully."
3. PERFECTING THE POUT
"Originally I was planning for a subdued lip, but we went for a bright lip stain to marry the butterfly inspiration with the rest of the look-it's almost the color of a peony," said Barose, who lined the star's lips with Chanel's Precision Lip Definer in Framboise ($29; chanel.com) before applying the Rouge Allure Luminous Intense in Passion ($34; chanel.com). "The lipstick looks bright in the tube, but I applied it with a light hand and built upon it. Even though you're breaking the rules, you see the colors in nature anyway, so they don't really clash."
4. THE FINAL LOOK
And that's a wrap! Nyong'O and Barose smile for the camera just before the star leaves for the SAG red carpet. "We always have so much fun, and I know that with her, I never do the same thing twice and it makes my job exciting, because I'm always wondering what we'll do next," Barose told us. "She's open-minded, and she loves to experiment with color."