Jan 21, 2018 @ 9:30 PM
SAG 2014 Red Carpet Arrivals
-
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o in Gucci and Fred Leighton jewelry.
-
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington in a custom Prada two-piece ensemble and Harry Winston jewelry.
-
3. Amy Adams
Amy Adams in a Antonio Berardi gown and Cartier jewelry.
-
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence in a Dior gown.
-
5. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett in a Givenchy gown and Chopard jewelry.
-
6. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Monique Lhuillier and Forevermark Diamonds.
-
7. Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss in a Michael Kors gown.
-
8. Camila Alves
Camila Alves in a Donna Karan Atelier gown.
-
9. Gretchen Mol
Gretchen Mol in J.Mendel and Kwiat jewelry.
-
10. Hannah Simone
Hannah Simone in a Marchesa gown.
-
11. Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson in a William Vintage gown and Christian Louboutin flats.
-
12. Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock in Lanvin.
-
13. Kaley Cuoco Sweeting
Kaley Cuoco Sweeting in Vera Wang.
-
14. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner in Max Mara, Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, and David Webb jewelry.
-
15. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts in a Valentino jumpsuit.
-
16. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara in a Donna Karan Atelier gown.
-
17. Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen in Carolina Herrera.
-
18. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland in a Pamella Roland gown, Jimmy Choo bag and shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
-
19. Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery in J.Mendel and Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
20. Elisabeth Rohm
Elisabeth Rohm in a Marchesa gown.
