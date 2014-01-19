Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Sarah Hyland Got Ready For the SAG Awards

How does Sarah Hyland prep for an awards show? For the 2014 SAG Awards, the star's hairstylist Ryan Richman and makeup artist Allan Avendano gave InStyle.com a behind-the-scenes look at how her stunning hair and makeup came together. "As a team, we were inspired by classic style icons," said Richman. The resulting effect was definitely glamorous, but didn't distract from her hi-low Pamella Roland gown -- or those amazing Jimmy Choo heels. From the retro references that inspired the team, to the finished look, get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Hyland got ready for the big event in our gallery!
-
1. THE INSPIRATION
Hyland and her glam squad, hairstylist Ryan Richman and makeup artist Allan Avendano, looked to classic references to inspire her look for the night.
-
2. MAKING WAVES
After forming a loose wave, Richman set the texture with a veil of KMS Hair Stay Anti-Humidity Seal ($18; ulta.com) to lock out the elements. "We studied pictures of Audrey Hepburn and Jackie O. We loved the clean, elegant beauty these women portrayed," he told us. "Ultimately, we wanted to create a classic beauty."
-
3. SETTING THE LOOK
After brushing out her curls, a few extra spritzes of the Anti-Humidity Seal held the texture in place.
-
4. MODERN GLAMOUR
"We wanted to do something sophisticated yet young," Richman said of the polished look.
-
5. EASY ON THE EYES
Picking up Dior's Trianon Palette ($61; dior.com), Avendano created a soft pastel eye by blending the pale pink shade from her inner corners to the center of her lid. The center color was worked into her crease and brow bone area, and the silver added a touch of sparkle."Because the look was so soft with pale colors the winged liner halfway through the eye just added enough definition without making her look overdone," he said.
-
6. AUDREY-INSPIRED
"After she picked her dress, Sarah and I had been looking at Audrey Hepburn and other Hollywood style icons," said Avendano of his inspiration. "We really wanted to capture that classic and regal feel."
-
7. A SCENT-SATIONAL FINISH
Just before heading out, Hyland spritzed on the Miss Dior fragrance as a finishing touch.
-
8. AND IT'S OFF TO THE SHOW!
Beautiful! Hyland poses with Richman and Avendano before heading to the SAG Awards red carpet.