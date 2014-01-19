Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Sarah Hyland Got Ready For the SAG Awards

Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Sarah Hyland Got Ready For the SAG Awards
Courtesy (3)
January 18, 2014 @ 11:10 PM
BY: Marianne Mychaskiw

How does Sarah Hyland prep for an awards show? For the 2014 SAG Awards, the star's hairstylist Ryan Richman and makeup artist Allan Avendano gave InStyle.com a behind-the-scenes look at how her stunning hair and makeup came together. "As a team, we were inspired by classic style icons," said Richman. The resulting effect was definitely glamorous, but didn't distract from her hi-low Pamella Roland gown -- or those amazing Jimmy Choo heels. From the retro references that inspired the team, to the finished look, get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Hyland got ready for the big event in our gallery!

MORE:
Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes Clutch
Shop Sarah Hyland's Floral Dress
What Everyone Wore to the 2014 SAG Awards

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top