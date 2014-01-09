See All the Show-Stopping Fashion From the People's Choice Awards

The red carpet has been rolled perfectly into position, the couture gowns have been hand-sewn and custom-fit, and the jewels—oh the jewels—are being polished to dazzle the necks of Hollywood’s finest; that’s right, awards season is officially in full swing! The festivities kicked off last night during the 2014 People’s Choice Awards, and there was no shortage of bold gowns to accompany the stars.

This year, the leading ladies tried a little bit of everything on the carpet. Jessica Alba wowed in a daring white front-zipper dress by Jason Wu, while Nina Dobrev turned heads in a black long-sleeve turtle-neck dress, studded with silver metallic beading. Allison Williams took a bold step (and we’re glad she did!) in a navy halter sheath with netted sheer panels, while Glee star Naya Rivera rocked a vertical coloblocked tan, white and black Michael Kors dress complete with a train.

But that’s definitely not the only fashion that caught our attention on the carpet. Check out our gallery below to see what all the stars—including Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson, Sara Michelle Geller and Sandra Bullock—shined in. Will last night's fashion choices clue us in on what trends we'll be seeing this season on the carpet? Tune in to the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, January 12, for more red carpet style.

See all the fashion from the 2014 People's Choice Awards:

