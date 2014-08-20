Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Amy Adams's Red Carpet Style
1. In Atelier Versace, 2015
For the Golden Globes, Adams chose a lilac one-shoulder dress that she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
2. In Lanvin, 2015
The actress attended the BAFTAs in London wearing a white column gown with an embellished belt by Lanvin.
3. In Max Mara, 2015
At the Critics' Choice Awards, the presenter opted for a shimmering strapless Max Mara dress that she paired with Kurt Geiger shoes, Neil Lane jewelry, EF Collection earrings, and a Bottega Veneta clutch.
4. In Roland Mouret, 2015
The actress attended a party in Los Angeles in a bright green Roland Mouret shift dress, accessorizing with gold Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch.
5. In A.L.C., 2015
Adams wore an A.L.C. LBD to the L.A. Art Show opening night. She paired the simple dress with a sapphire necklace by Irene Neuwirth.
6. In Tom Ford, 2015
Adams chose a red Tom Ford bell-bottom pantsuit for the designer's fall/winter 2015 womenswear presenation in L.A.
7. In Versace, 2015
Adams attended the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing a soft blue Versace gown.
8. In Elie Saab, 2014
Adams stepped out for the Academy Awards luncheon in Elie Saab separates paired with a delicate rose gold EF Collection split dagger diamond necklace.
9. In Antonio Berardi, 2014
For the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Adams walked the red carpet in a bold blue Antonio Berardi cut-out gown with an embellished waist and Cartier jewelry.
10. In Roland Mouret, 2014
In a draped cape-like Roland Mouret gown with ruby and diamond Neil Lane jewelry for the 2014 Critics' Choice Awards.
11. In Valentino Haute Couture, 2014
The Golden Globe nominee wore this color-block Valentino Haute Couture gown with a plunging neckline with Lorraine Schwartz jewels to awards show red carpet.
12. In Roksanda Ilincic, 2014
Adams attended the 14th annual AFI Awards in a simple black Roksanda Ilincic belted dress, paired with sliver Christian Louboutin pumps.
13. In Antonio Berardi, 2014
In an embellished double-breasted trench coat dress for W Magazine's Best Performances Portfolio celebration in Los Angeles.
14. In Juan Carlos Obando, 2014
The actress mixed prints at the 2014 Palm Springs Awards Gala in a multi-panel polka-dot Juan Carlos Obando halter gown with Cartier jewelry.
15. In Altuzarra, 2014
Adams stepped out for the screening of her film American Hustle in New York City wearing a slim-fitted black Altuzarra dress with lace trim along the neckline.
