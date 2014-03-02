You Think You Know Your Oscars Jewelry? Match the Celebrity With Her Gem

You Think You Know Your Oscars Jewelry? Match the Celebrity With Her Gem
Time Inc. Photo Studio (3); Getty Images; WireImage
March 2, 2014 @ 6:20 PM
BY: Andrea Cheng

On Hollywood's biggest night, the stars of Tinseltown give the word "tinsel" a whole new meaning with megawatt jewels dripping from their lobes, wrists and necks. In honor of the 86th Academy Awards (just less than a week away!), we took a look back at the biggest sparklers that shone the brightest from the red carpet last year—and rendered it into a quiz. Which jewelry designers did Naomi Watts and Charlize Theron turn to accent their couture floor-grazing columns? And from the opposite direction, which Oscar nominee accessorized with a Chopard string of diamonds? Or, looked to Fred Leighton to amp up her shine? Put your wits to the test and pair the celebrity with her million-dollar counterpart.

MORE:
Me & My Oscar: Where Winners Keep Their Statues
From 1955 to 2013: The Oscar Dresses We Can't Forget
Our Oscars Dress Debate: Red Carpet Fashion Predictions

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top