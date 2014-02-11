Mar 5, 2018 @ 7:00 AM
2014 Oscar Contenders on the Roles That Got Them Nominated
-
1. Leonardo DiCaprio“I’ve just been very fortunate that we found material through the years that we've both been attracted to, and ultimately, we gain more and more trust with each other as the years have gone by," says DiCaprio about his 'Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese.
-
2. Cate Blanchett"I threw myself at the role, and whenever you do that, you're always a bit nervous and trepidatious about the results,” Blanchett (in Prada) says about her nomination for ‘Blue Jasmine.’ “But it’s always a thrill, particularly because I've been away from the film industry for so long. It's nice to think I've got a film career I can return to.”
-
3. Jared Leto“The best part is to be able to thank the people that have believed in you for so long," says Leto, nominated for his supporting role in 'Dallas Buyers Club.' "And of course, I could spend every single one of these events thanking my mother. She's the best."
-
4. Lupita Nyong'o"There's no way that I could have dreamt any of this stuff up,” says Nyong’o (in Christian Dior) about her breakout role in ’12 Years a Slave.’ “It's just been an incredible journey and it continues to be that."
-
5. Sandra Bullock('Gravity' director Alfonso Cuaron) didn't want to placate the audience, he wanted to give them what you get when you read a book," says Bullock (in Stella McCartney). "You bring your own emotion in, your own visual, your own imagination to it."
-
6. Amy Adams“Working with the actors that I got to work with, that was my favorite part," says Adams (in Elie Saab) says about her role in ‘American Hustle.’ "Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, and Jennifer Lawrence...it was just such a great opportunity to get to play off of them.”
-
7. Matthew McConaughey (With Wife Camila Alves)"I think one of the surprising things, actually, is that we have six nominations,” says McConaughey about his film, ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’ “Six nominations for this little film that we had never thought we'd get made.”
1 of 7
Leonardo DiCaprio
“I’ve just been very fortunate that we found material through the years that we've both been attracted to, and ultimately, we gain more and more trust with each other as the years have gone by," says DiCaprio about his 'Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 4, 2018 @ 10:30 PM
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
Mar 4, 2018 @ 5:00 PM
See All the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
Mar 4, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
The Interesting Story Behind Why the Academy Awards Is Called “the Oscars”
Mar 3, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Oscar Host Jimmy Kimmel on What to Expect This Year
Feb 27, 2018 @ 12:00 AM
Watch the Highlights from the 2018 Oscars
Feb 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM