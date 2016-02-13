The Wildest Manicures We've Seen at the Grammys

The Wildest Manicures We've Seen at the Grammys
Getty Images
February 13, 2016 @ 12:45 PM
BY: InStyle Staff

Everyone loves a cool manicure—especially at the Grammys!

Whether it's pointy tips, extra bling or a bold pop of color, our favorite singers always know how to accessorize their fingertips. Celebs like Rihanna, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez know the perfect polish is sure to stand out on the red carpet.

Take a look back at the hottest Grammys manicures that totally nailed it below!

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top