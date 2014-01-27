Here Are Our 10 Best Dressed Looks From the 2014 Grammys—What Are Yours?

The Grammys has a history of making a splash on the red carpet (see the craziest Grammys gowns ever, if you don't believe us), and this year's was no exception. Certainly, the looks weren't as risque as those of Grammys past, but there wasn't a shortage of statement-making metallics, floor-sweeping gowns and high-wattage jewels either. So enough of the pleasantries and let's get to the good stuff. Lo and behold, here are our top 10 favorite looks from the 56th Annual Grammy Awards:

1. Taylor Swift in Gucci

The Grammy-nominated singer was the talk of the night, thanks to her glamorous chain-mail gown. It's no secret that Swift has a soft spot for metallics and sexy silhouettes, and this one achieves both without bordering on scandalous. It's perhaps the most stylish suit of armor, if we ever saw one.

2. Katy Perry in Valentino Couture

The musical sensation traded in her previous bubblegum-pink, candylike costumes for an ethereal Valentino creation—a choice that hints at a more chic, more mature style without losing sight of Perry's whimsical aesthetic. Straight off the couture runway, the frothy number was spangled with music notes, making it a solid (and very appropriate) pick for music's biggest night.

3. Rita Ora in Lanvin

Ora shone bright on the red carpet, if not for her absinthe-green foil-like mini dress, then for the smattering of statement rings (one on every single digit) that complemented her playful (and amazing) manicure, or for her high-shine metallic accessories.

4. Beyonce in Michael Costello

Never one to follow the crowd, Queen Bey forgoed the red carpet, opening the 2014 Grammys with an unforgettable performance of "Drunk in Love" with hubby Jay Z, and surreptitiously changing into a sexy white mermaid gown with strategically placed lace detailing and sheer inserts.

5. Ciara in Emilio Pucci

The mom-to-be literally glowed on the red carpet, in large part due to her gilded column, complete with intricate beading. The daring plunging neckline was offset by the gown's long sleeves, making the entire look feel modern and unexpected.

6. Anna Kendrick in Azzaro

This isn't your average red carpet column—its oyster-gray hue, banded plunging neckline, the center thigh-high slit and embellished bodice might sound to be too much, but the overall effect is beautiful, and the actress pulls it off effortlessly.

7. Chrissy Teigen in Johanna Johnson

It's true what they say: All that glitters is gold. Teigen sparkled on the red carpet in a stunning metallic floor-sweeping gown that fit and flattered her every curve.

8. Madonna in Ralph Lauren

Madonna and her son (aka her dapper doppelganger) David were hands-down the cutest couple on the red carpet with their matching Ralph Lauren tuxes. We especially applaud her for committing to her look, with a custom Eric Javits wide-brim gaucho hat, a walking cane, a bejeweled glove, and a full set of grills.

9. Alicia Keys in Armani Prive

Cobalt blue is already a statement color on the red carpet, but Keys found a way to make it even more of a statement, with a silhouette that boasts a downtothere neckline and a skin-skimming fit.

10. Pink in Johanna Johnson

For someone who very rarely wears red, Pink pulls off the hot hue quite nicely in a strapless geometric bustier gown.

