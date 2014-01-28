See the Exact Products Rita Ora Used For Her Grammys Color-Coordinated Makeup Look!

Rita Ora's shiny Lanvin number ranked as one of our favorite looks at the 2014 Grammy Awards, and we especially loved how her colorful smoky eye and nude lip complemented the effect without being too matchy-matchy. That's why we caught up with the star's makeup artist Kathy Jeung to get the full head-to-toe breakdown on how the look came together! "Rita is a sweetheart, a joy to work with, and has the most wonderful face to create look variations," she said. "This is the second time I've worked with her. For the Grammys, her gorgeous metallic green dress had a cool purple iridescent highlight, so we decided to pick up a similar color for the eyes, making the smokey amethyst jewel color the focus." Since the eyes were so dramatic, Jeung paired the effect with clean skin, and a subtle nude lip. Click through our gallery to get the complete breakdown, including the exact products used, and tips on how to recreate the look on yourself!

