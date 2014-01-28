See the Exact Products Rita Ora Used For Her Grammys Color-Coordinated Makeup Look!

Rita Ora's shiny Lanvin number ranked as one of our favorite looks at the 2014 Grammy Awards, and we especially loved how her colorful smoky eye and nude lip complemented the effect without being too matchy-matchy. That's why we caught up with the star's makeup artist Kathy Jeung to get the full head-to-toe breakdown on how the look came together! "Rita is a sweetheart, a joy to work with, and has the most wonderful face to create look variations," she said. "This is the second time I've worked with her. For the Grammys, her gorgeous metallic green dress had a cool purple iridescent highlight, so we decided to pick up a similar color for the eyes, making the smokey amethyst jewel color the focus." Since the eyes were so dramatic, Jeung paired the effect with clean skin, and a subtle nude lip. Click through our gallery to get the complete breakdown, including the exact products used, and tips on how to recreate the look on yourself!
1. SKIN
A smooth base was key in making sure that the rest of the star's makeup went on flawlessly, so Jeung started by applying the John Masters Organics facial oil ($30; johnmasters.com) to Ora's clean skin, followed by the Teamine Eye Complex Cream ($70; revisionskincare.com for locations) and Revision Skincare's Intellishade Broad-Spectrum SPF 45 Original ($52; revisionskincare.com for locations).
2. Face
To give Ora an almost-airbrushed effect, Jeung applied the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in 7.5 ($60; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) all over, touching up any areas with Cle de Peau's concealer in Honey ($70; nordstrom.com). A dusting of Chanel's Transluent Loose Powder in 30 Naturel ($52; chanel.com) set the look.
3. CHEEKS
The Cargo Beach Blush in Sunset Beach ($30; cargocosmetics.com) gave Ora's complexion a lit-from-within flush.
4. LIPS
Jeung created the perfect nude lip by first lining Ora's pout with the Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Pencil in 1C ($19; sephora.com), then layered the Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope product in Star System ($50; lipstickqueen.com) on top. "It's a luxurious matte lipstick with gorgeous packaging," she said.
5. EYES
"We decided to pick up a similar color to her Lanvin dress for the eyes, making the smokey amethyst jewel color the focus," said Jeung, who began by framing the star's brows with Anastasia's Brow Wiz in Brunette ($21; anastasia.net). After highlighting the brow bone with Jouer's Powder Shadow in Pecan ($20; jouercosmetics.com), she used the Sephora Jumbo Waterproof Eye Pencil in Purple Matte ($14; sephora.com) along Ora's upper and lower lash lines, layered Chanel's Duo in Orient Express ($42; chanel.com) on top, adding the burgundy hue from the Dior palette in Stylish Move ($60; nordstrom.com) into the crease. The Cargo Swimmables Eye Pencil in Pfeiffer Beach ($18; cargocosmetics.com) was added to the star's waterline, and a few sweeps of Rimmel Scandal Eyes Retro Glam Mascara in black ($6; ulta.com) finished the look.
6. BODY
Before donning her ultra-shiny Lanvin number, a layer of Pure Fiji Body Butter in Coconut ($36; purefiji.com) all over provided a boost of hydration, accompanied by a fragrant tropical scent.
