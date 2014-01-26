Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Grammys 2014 Red Carpet Arrivals
1. Miranda LambertMiranda Lambert in a custom Pamella Roland.
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in Gucci.
3. Katy PerryKaty Perry in Valentino Couture.
4. BeyonceBeyonce in a Michael Costello gown.
5. CiaraCiara in Emilio Pucci.
6. Rita OraRita Ora in Lanvin and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
7. Madonna
Madonna in Ralph Lauren.
8. Chrissy TeigenChrissy Teigen in Johanna Johnson and Casadei heels.
9. Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys in Armani Prive.
10. Giuliana RancicGiuliana Rancic in Alex Perry and Marina B jewelry.
11. Macklemore and Ryan LewisMacklemore in a teal suit, and Ryan Lewis in a Mr Turk suit.
12. PinkPink in Johanna Johnson.
13. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland in Emilio Pucci with Neil Lane jewels, Edie Parker clutch, and Casadei shoes.
14. Skyler GreySkyler Grey in Michael Costello.
15. Kelly OsbourneKelly Osbourne in Badgley Mischka and Loree Rodkin jewels.
16. Anna KendrickAnna Kendrick in Azzaro with Chimento earrings and a Joan Hornig cuff.
17. Robin Thicke and Paula PattonRobin Thicke in Armani and Paula Patton in a Nicolas Jebran dress and David Yurman jewels.
18. Marc AnthonyMarc Anthony in Gucci.
19. Kacey MusgravesKacey Musgraves in Armani Prive.
20. Tamar BraxtonTamar Braxton in a Michael Costello gown.
21. Bonnie McKeeBonnie McKee in Gustavo Cadile.
22. Jamie FoxxJamie Foxx in a tuxedo.
23. Kathy GriffinKathy Griffin in a snakeskin print gown.
24. Neil Patrick HarrisNeil Patrick Harris in a Sand Copenhagen suit jacket.
25. Sara BareillesSara Bareilles in Blumarine with Penny Preville jewels and a Thalé Blanc clutch.
26. Colbie CaillatColbie Caillat in Ezra Santos.
27. Cyndi LauperCyndi Lauper in Alexander McQueen and Jimmy Choo shoes.
28. Ariana GrandeAriana Grande in Dolce & Gabbana and Aldo pumps.
29. Anna FarisAnna Faris in Fitriani.
30. Gavin DeGraw
Gavin DeGraw in John Varvatos.
